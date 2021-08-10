DH Evening Brief: August 10, 2021

Ruckus in RS as Oppn MPs climb on table, throw files
High drama was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday afternoon after Opposition MPs climbed on the tablein the front and shouted slogans against the government while the a discussion on the farmers' issue was on. AAP leader Sanjay Singh first climbed on the reporters table at arround 2:17 pm and shouted slogans prompting Vice Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita toadjournthe House for 15 minutes. Read more
Kerala reported more than half of India's Covid-19 cases over past seven days
Kerala reported more than half of the total Covid-19 cases recorded in the country in the past seven days, the central government said on Tuesday.At a joint press briefing on the pandemic, an official said that 37 districts across nine states, including Kerala (11 districts) and Tamil Nadu (seven districts), were showing rising trend in daily new Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks. Read more
India evacuating its nationals from consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif
India is evacuating its staff from its consulate in Afghanistan'sMazar-e-Sharifin view of the rapidly escalating violence by the Taliban around the capital city of Balkh province, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.The Indian-based staff of the consulate and a number of Indians residing inMazar-e-Sharifare being evacuated due to the deteriorating security scenario in the city as well as areas around it, they said. Read more
India isn’t ready for another Covid-19 wave
Memories of India’s devastating second wave ofCovid-19are slowly receding. The pandemic has once again fallen out of the headlines; malls and mountain resorts are crowded with shoppers and tourists. Business activity is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, as it had been just before the second wave hit in March. In fact, just like then, many Indians seem to believe the worst of the pandemic is over. Read more
'Covid during pregnancy raises risk of preterm birth'
People who are infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 while pregnant face a higher risk of having a very preterm birth, as well as any preterm birth, according to a large US study published in The Lancet Regional Health - Americas journal. Read more
In Pics | Most polluted countries in the world
Here we take a look at the top 10 ‘Most Polluted Countries’ according to a report published in World Population Review. A total of 92 nations were analysed which had the highest concentration of PM2.5 particles to determine the most polluted place on Earth. See pics
Throwing love chit on married woman amounts to outraging her modesty, says Bombay HC
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has observed that throwing a chit professing love for a married woman amounts to outraging her modesty and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused while directing it to be paid to the victim as compensation. Read more
Doctors to visit every house in Bengaluru to screen people for Covid-19
The BBMP is preparing to hold a massive door-to-door survey of all city households to find out more about residents’ health regardless of Covid. The civic authority has formed 108 teams of doctors, paramedics and field workers to conduct the survey over the next few weeks, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. Read more
This Android trojan can hijack your Facebook account
Since the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, several countries have imposed periodic lockdown to control the multiple waves of the pandemic. Social distancing and self-isolation have become the new normal around the world. Many are managing office work, attending classes, and even hosting friends and family meet-up online. Read more
AFI to celebrate August 7 as National Javelin Day to mark Neeraj Chopra's Olympic gold medal win
The day Neeraj Chopra scripted history by winning Olympic gold medal at Tokyo Olympics, August 7, will be celebrated as National Javelin Day by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). The 23-year-old Chopra became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold in Tokyo on Saturday when he clinched the yellow metal in javelin throw with a best effort of 87.58m. Read more
