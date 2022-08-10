DH Evening Brief: SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi police; Nitish tells BJP to 'worry' about 2024 LS polls
DH Evening Brief: SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi police; Nitish tells BJP to 'worry' about 2024 LS polls
updated: Aug 10 2022, 18:55 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Relief to Nupur Sharma as SC orders all FIRs to be clubbed
The Supreme Court Wednesday directed clubbing and transfer of all present and future FIRs lodged across the country against suspended BJP spokeswomanNupurSharma to Delhi Police in connection with her remark on the Prophet made during a TV debate show. Read more
Sworn in as CM for eighth time, Nitish tells BJP to 'worry' about 2024 LS polls
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was on Wednesday sworn in for the eighth time, asserted that the NDA government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to "worry" about its prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Read more
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit appointed 49th Chief Justice of India
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was on Wednesday appointed as the 49th Chief Justice of India after President Droupadi Murmu signed his warrant of appointment. Read more
Domestic airfare caps to be removed from August 31
Limits imposed on domestic airfares will be removed from August 31, after a span of approximately 27 months, the Union Aviation Ministry said on Wednesday. Read more
SC grants bail to Varavara Rao on medical grounds
The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to P Varavara Rao, 82-year-old poet-activist from Hyderabad, in the Bhima Koregaon case on medical grounds rejecting a contention by the National Investigation Agency that neither age nor medical condition can become a factor for bail to an accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Read more
Ration card holders forced to buy flag: Varun Gandhi calls out 'shameful' act
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders are being forced to buy the national flag, and said it will be unfortunate if celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Read more
US annual inflation eases slightly to 8.5% in July as fuel prices fall
US annual inflation eased slightly in July as fuel prices fell, but remained stubbornly high at 8.5 per cent, according to official data Wednesday, fueling the prospect of further aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Read more
In Bihar, BJP finds it isn't Uttar Pradesh
The decision by Janata Dal (U) chairperson Nitish Kumar to step down from the coveted position of Bihar chief minister and march out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was written on the wall for quite some time. Read more
India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-23, says Morgan Stanley
India could emerge as Asia's strongest economy in 2022-2023 as it is best-positioned to generate robust domestic demand, helped by economic policy reforms, a young workforce and business investments, Morgan Stanley economists said. Read more
Dry state Mizoram starts 'rehabilitation' camps for 'addict' policemen
Alcohol consumption by the men in khaki seems to have become a concern in the Christian-majority Mizoram, which is trying to enforce its decision in 2019 for total prohibition. Read more
