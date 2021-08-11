DH Evening Brief: August 11, 2021

DCGI gives nod to study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield
India's drug regulator has given approval for a study to be conducted by the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore on mixing of Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield, official sources said on Wednesday. Read more
Kinnaur landslide: At least 10 dead, many feared buried
At least 10persons were killed and several others feared buried under the debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said. Read more
India in talks to buy 5 crore doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
India is in talks to buy 50 million doses ofPfizerInc and German partner BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reportedon Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Read more
From Middle East to India, women 'violated' in Pegasus hack
Dozens of women across India, the Middle East and North Africa who were likely targeted for surveillance by governments using Pegasus spyware are now at a heightened risk of being blackmailed or harassed, tech experts and victims said. Read more
Parliament passes constitutional amendment bill on OBC list
A constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their ownOBClists was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Rajya Sabha as 187 members voted in its favour. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha a day before. Read more
In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world
With the availability of clean water and better air quality, people living in a clean environment tend to have longer life expectancies compared to those living in polluted areas. Yale University and Columbia University in association with the World Economic Forum recently conducted a study analysing the cleanliness and environmental friendliness of over 180 countries around the world. Here we take a look at the top 10 cleanliest countries in the world. See pics
Anguished, had sleepless night: Naidu on RS 'sacrilege'
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said he spent a "sleepless night" over the ruckus in the Upper House following what he described as "sacrilege" of "the temple of democracy" but the Opposition found fault with him, claiming that he was presenting a "totally one-sided picture". Read more
A medal that united, a speech that divided
August is a special month, not just because one of our two most important national occasions fall in it, but also because on the ninth of this month in 1942, the final call to Quit India was given to the British colonisers by the Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement. Read more
Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take it over in 90: US intelligence
US intelligence now assesses that the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a US defence official told Reuters on Wednesday. Read more
Pakistan tries to infiltrate terrorists across LoC in garb of ceasefire
Undeniable proof has emerged which clearly demonstrates that Pakistans commitment to ceasefire is a farce.For the first time, a footage of a terror launch pad with active terrorists visible has been accessed. The proof shows that Pakistan is using the time to wage a proxy war against India. Read more
Rape accused stripped, ragged in Goa prison
A day after a video showing three rape accused being forced to do sit-ups in the nude at the Aguada central jail in North Goa, prison authorities on Wednesday directed a probe into the incident. Read more
DCGI gives nod to study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield
India's drug regulator has given approval for a study to be conducted by the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore on mixing of Covid-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield, official sources said on Wednesday. Read more
Kinnaur landslide: At least 10 dead, many feared buried
At least 10persons were killed and several others feared buried under the debris after a landslide trapped a bus and other vehicles in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said. Read more
India in talks to buy 5 crore doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
India is in talks to buy 50 million doses ofPfizerInc and German partner BioNTech SE's Covid-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reportedon Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Read more
From Middle East to India, women 'violated' in Pegasus hack
Dozens of women across India, the Middle East and North Africa who were likely targeted for surveillance by governments using Pegasus spyware are now at a heightened risk of being blackmailed or harassed, tech experts and victims said. Read more
Parliament passes constitutional amendment bill on OBC list
A constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their ownOBClists was passed by Parliament on Wednesday.The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Rajya Sabha as 187 members voted in its favour. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha a day before. Read more
In Pics | Top 10 cleanest countries in the world
With the availability of clean water and better air quality, people living in a clean environment tend to have longer life expectancies compared to those living in polluted areas. Yale University and Columbia University in association with the World Economic Forum recently conducted a study analysing the cleanliness and environmental friendliness of over 180 countries around the world. Here we take a look at the top 10 cleanliest countries in the world. See pics
Anguished, had sleepless night: Naidu on RS 'sacrilege'
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said he spent a "sleepless night" over the ruckus in the Upper House following what he described as "sacrilege" of "the temple of democracy" but the Opposition found fault with him, claiming that he was presenting a "totally one-sided picture". Read more
A medal that united, a speech that divided
August is a special month, not just because one of our two most important national occasions fall in it, but also because on the ninth of this month in 1942, the final call to Quit India was given to the British colonisers by the Mahatma Gandhi-led freedom movement. Read more
Taliban could isolate Kabul in 30 days, take it over in 90: US intelligence
US intelligence now assesses that the Taliban could isolate Afghanistan's capital Kabul in 30 days and potentially take it over in 90 days, a US defence official told Reuters on Wednesday. Read more
Pakistan tries to infiltrate terrorists across LoC in garb of ceasefire
Undeniable proof has emerged which clearly demonstrates that Pakistans commitment to ceasefire is a farce.For the first time, a footage of a terror launch pad with active terrorists visible has been accessed. The proof shows that Pakistan is using the time to wage a proxy war against India. Read more
Rape accused stripped, ragged in Goa prison
A day after a video showing three rape accused being forced to do sit-ups in the nude at the Aguada central jail in North Goa, prison authorities on Wednesday directed a probe into the incident. Read more