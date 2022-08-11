DH Evening Brief: SC says distribution of freebies by parties serious issue; CWG winner's revelations spark AAP vs BJP tussle

  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 19:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    Distribution of freebies by political parties a serious issue: Supreme Court

    The Centre on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to lay down guidelines to regulate the freebies announced by the political parties to win over voters, until legislative measures are put in place. Read more

  •  

    CWG winner Divya Kakran's revelations spark war of words between AAP and BJP

    Indian freestyle wrestler Divya Kakran who won a Bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 slammed the Dehli government for not supporting her during her initial years of training. Read more

  •  

    HC abolishes Karnataka ACB, transfers pending cases to Lokayukta police wing

    In a significant judgement, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday abolished the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), formed by the state government in 2016 by withdrawing the Lokayukta police wing’s power under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Read more

  •  

    Assault survivor getting more films now, says P C George on case involving actor Dileep

    Senior Kerala politician P C George on Thursday courted controversy by making alleged distasteful remarks against the survivor in the actress assault case involving actor Dileep, saying it was she who has benefitted as she got more opportunities in movies after the incident. Read more

  •  

    Married daughters also entitled for insurance claims: HC

    The Karnataka High Court has held that married daughters are entitled for compensation by insurance companies on the loss of their parents in accidents. The HC said the Supreme Court has held that married sons are also entitled for compensation in such cases. Read more

  •  

    Meet Mangal Prabhat Lodha, richest minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

    Six-time MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha is the richest minister in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government of Maharashtra, with personal assets worth over Rs 441.65 crore. Read more

  •  

    Social media influencer Bobby Kataria smokes inside SpiceJet plane, Jyotiraditya Scindia orders probe

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Thursday ordered a probe into a video that surfaced online of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight eight months ago. Read more

  •  

    Three key suspects in Praveen Nettaru's murder arrested

    Mangaluru Police arrested three men on Thursday morning, ending a fortnight-long intense hunt for main suspects who had allegedly hacked Praveen Nettar to death in front of his shop atBellare police station limits. Read more

  •  

    Congress president election nears, Rahul yet to reveal his mind

    In nine days, on August 20, the schedule for electing a new Congress president will start but Rahul Gandhi is yet to reveal his mind about reclaiming the top post that he quit after the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle. Read more

  •  

    Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India

    Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India in the presence ofseveral national leaders. Read more