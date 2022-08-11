DH Evening Brief: SC says distribution of freebies by parties serious issue; CWG winner's revelations spark AAP vs BJP tussle
DH Evening Brief: SC says distribution of freebies by parties serious issue; CWG winner's revelations spark AAP vs BJP tussle
updated: Aug 11 2022, 19:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Distribution of freebies by political parties a serious issue: Supreme Court
The Centre on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to lay down guidelines to regulate the freebies announced by the political parties to win over voters, until legislative measures are put in place. Read more
CWG winner Divya Kakran's revelations spark war of words between AAP and BJP
Indian freestyle wrestler Divya Kakran who won a Bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 slammed the Dehli government for not supporting her during her initial years of training. Read more
HC abolishes Karnataka ACB, transfers pending cases to Lokayukta police wing
In a significant judgement, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday abolished the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), formed by the state government in 2016 by withdrawing the Lokayukta police wing’s power under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Read more
Assault survivor getting more films now, says P C George on case involving actor Dileep
Senior Kerala politician P C George on Thursday courted controversy by making alleged distasteful remarks against the survivor in the actress assault case involving actor Dileep, saying it was she who has benefitted as she got more opportunities in movies after the incident. Read more
Married daughters also entitled for insurance claims: HC
The Karnataka High Court has held that married daughters are entitled for compensation by insurance companies on the loss of their parents in accidents. The HC said the Supreme Court has held that married sons are also entitled for compensation in such cases. Read more
Meet Mangal Prabhat Lodha, richest minister in the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet
Six-time MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha is the richest minister in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government of Maharashtra, with personal assets worth over Rs 441.65 crore. Read more
Social media influencer Bobby Kataria smokes inside SpiceJet plane, Jyotiraditya Scindia orders probe
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Thursday ordered a probe into a video that surfaced online of bodybuilder Bobby Kataria smoking on a Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight eight months ago. Read more
Three key suspects in Praveen Nettaru's murder arrested
Mangaluru Police arrested three men on Thursday morning, ending a fortnight-long intense hunt for main suspects who had allegedly hacked Praveen Nettar to death in front of his shop atBellare police station limits. Read more
Congress president election nears, Rahul yet to reveal his mind
In nine days, on August 20, the schedule for electing a new Congress president will start but Rahul Gandhi is yet to reveal his mind about reclaiming the top post that he quit after the 2019 Lok Sabha election debacle. Read more
Jagdeep Dhankhar takes oath as 14th Vice President of India
Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India in the presence ofseveral national leaders. Read more
