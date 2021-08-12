DH Evening Brief: August 12, 2021

Rajya Sabha ruckus pre-planned, Opposition threatened with disastrous things: Govt
The government on Thursday claimed that the disruptions in Parliament were pre-planned by the opposition leaders, who had even threatened union ministers with “disastrous things” if certain bills were pushed in the Rajya Sabha. Read more
Twitter says Rahul Gandhi, Congress accounts blocked for violating rules
Twitter on Thursday reasonedblocking of several accounts of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for posting an image that it said violated its rules and the action was to protect individuals' privacy and safety. Twitter handles of Gandhi and several Congress leaders have been locked by the US firm for posting pictures of the family of the nine-year-old Dalit rape and murder victim last week in the national capital. Read more
Retail inflation eases to 5.59% in July
Retail inflation eased to 5.59 per cent in July mainly due to softening food prices, according to official data released on Thursday.The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.26 per cent in June and 6.73 per cent in July 2020. Read more
In Pics: ISRO suffers setback in GSLV-F10 mission after technical anomaly
In a setback, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission to put India's state-of-the-art Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit failed. GSLV-F10 rocket failed midway in its mission of putting into orbit the Geo-Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1).The satellite, meant for quick monitoring of natural disasters such as cyclones, cloudbursts and thunderstorms, was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) at 0013 GMT, from the Satish DhawanSpace Centre at Sriharikota in southern India. See pics
Can dinner diplomacy lead to Opposition unity?
It is somewhat odd that a galaxy of Opposition leaders who want the Congress to be a part of a united Opposition formation for the 2024 General Election should meet at the residence of dissident Congress leader Kapil Sibal. It is even stranger that some of them criticised the Gandhi family and the Congress as if they had come prepared to bury Caesar, not to praise him. Read more
'Karnataka far from attaining immunity against Covid'
Karnataka was far from attaining natural immunity against the Covid-19in January this year, and hence must step up vaccination coverage and enforce public health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, concluded the second serosurvey done in January this year, the results of which were finally published eight months later in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Read more
Afghanistan govt offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence
Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday. Read more
Toy train for tourists in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh near China border
Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday approved a 'toy train' project for tourists in the picturesque town of Tawang, situated at 10,000 feet close to Indo-China border. Read more
India set to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly again within days
India is set to allow Boeing Co.’s 737 Max jets to resume flights in the country within days, according to a person familiar with the matter, clearing one of the last remaining hurdles for the US planemaker as it seeks to get the model flying again worldwide. Read more
In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study
Covid-19 may behave like other common-cold coronaviruses in the next few years, affecting mostly young children who have not yet been vaccinated or exposed to the virus, according to a modelling study published on Thursday. Read more
Rajya Sabha ruckus pre-planned, Opposition threatened with disastrous things: Govt
The government on Thursday claimed that the disruptions in Parliament were pre-planned by the opposition leaders, who had even threatened union ministers with “disastrous things” if certain bills were pushed in the Rajya Sabha. Read more
Twitter says Rahul Gandhi, Congress accounts blocked for violating rules
Twitter on Thursday reasonedblocking of several accounts of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for posting an image that it said violated its rules and the action was to protect individuals' privacy and safety. Twitter handles of Gandhi and several Congress leaders have been locked by the US firm for posting pictures of the family of the nine-year-old Dalit rape and murder victim last week in the national capital. Read more
Retail inflation eases to 5.59% in July
Retail inflation eased to 5.59 per cent in July mainly due to softening food prices, according to official data released on Thursday.The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 6.26 per cent in June and 6.73 per cent in July 2020. Read more
In Pics: ISRO suffers setback in GSLV-F10 mission after technical anomaly
In a setback, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission to put India's state-of-the-art Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit failed. GSLV-F10 rocket failed midway in its mission of putting into orbit the Geo-Imaging Satellite-1 (GISAT-1).The satellite, meant for quick monitoring of natural disasters such as cyclones, cloudbursts and thunderstorms, was launched on a geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle (GSLV) at 0013 GMT, from the Satish DhawanSpace Centre at Sriharikota in southern India. See pics
Can dinner diplomacy lead to Opposition unity?
It is somewhat odd that a galaxy of Opposition leaders who want the Congress to be a part of a united Opposition formation for the 2024 General Election should meet at the residence of dissident Congress leader Kapil Sibal. It is even stranger that some of them criticised the Gandhi family and the Congress as if they had come prepared to bury Caesar, not to praise him. Read more
'Karnataka far from attaining immunity against Covid'
Karnataka was far from attaining natural immunity against the Covid-19in January this year, and hence must step up vaccination coverage and enforce public health measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, concluded the second serosurvey done in January this year, the results of which were finally published eight months later in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Read more
Afghanistan govt offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence
Afghan government negotiators in Qatar have offered the Taliban a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting in the country, a government negotiating source told AFP on Thursday. Read more
Toy train for tourists in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh near China border
Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday approved a 'toy train' project for tourists in the picturesque town of Tawang, situated at 10,000 feet close to Indo-China border. Read more
India set to clear Boeing 737 Max to fly again within days
India is set to allow Boeing Co.’s 737 Max jets to resume flights in the country within days, according to a person familiar with the matter, clearing one of the last remaining hurdles for the US planemaker as it seeks to get the model flying again worldwide. Read more
In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study
Covid-19 may behave like other common-cold coronaviruses in the next few years, affecting mostly young children who have not yet been vaccinated or exposed to the virus, according to a modelling study published on Thursday. Read more