DH Evening Brief: August 13, 2021

Twitter trying to define nation's politics: Rahul Gandhi on ban
Rahul Gandhi, whose account was recently temporarily suspended by Twitter, on Friday accused the social media platform of "interfering" in the country's political process and trying to define the nation's politics, which he said amounted to "attack on the democratic structure of the country."
Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari moves to US-based role
Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari has moved to a US-based role, the company's vice president for the unified region of Japan, South Korea and Asia Pacific (JAPAC) tweeted on Friday.
Petrol to get cheaper in Tamil Nadu as Finance Minister slashes excise duty
Fulfilling one of the major election promises, though partially, by reducing Rs 3 in excise duty on petrol, Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday postponed "deeper reforms" to ensure the state's "debt overhang" is corrected till overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.
'Use & throw' out: Rules for single-use plastic amended
The Centre has notified amended rules prohibiting manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, including plates, cups, cutlery, and packing films around boxes for sweets and cigarette packets among others.
As Taliban rise again, what next for Afghanistan?
With the Taliban controlling the vast majority of the country's cities and rural areas, and Afghan security forces largely defeated, here follows some questions and answers that may help explain the current situation.
In India, you fall as fast as you rise: Vinesh Phogat unsure of returning after Tokyo trauma
India's Vinesh Phogat is not sure when, if at all, she would return to the wrestling mat as she struggles to cope with the disappointment of her Tokyo Olympics campaign.
India set for huge boost in Covid vaccine supplies: Nadda
India expects to get about 266 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in August as a simpler licensing process has helped the government secure far more than earlier expected, BJP President JP Nadda said.
WATCH: Covid situation not in panic mode: Kerala Health Minister
“We've requested for more vaccines. Even though cases are higher than last week, hospital and ICU occupancy are comparatively less."
Fully-vaccinated woman aged 63 is Mumbai's first Delta Plus victim
Mumbai has recorded its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus with a 63-year-old fully-vaccinated woman succumbing to it in July. Following her death, at least two of her close contacts have also been found infected with the Delta Plus variant, which is considered highly infectious, he said.
