DH Evening Brief: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' raises concern over disposal of flags; Rushdie on ventilator, may lose an eye
updated: Aug 13 2022, 18:28 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
As 'Har Ghar Tiranga' gains pace, disposal of flags a matter of concern
With 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign picking pace, Residents Welfare Association (RWAs) in the national capital are concerned about the disposal of these flags in a dignified manner after the celebrations. Read more
Sri Lanka allows entry for controversial Chinese ship Yuan Wang 5
Sri Lanka's government granted permission on Saturday for a controversial Chinese research vessel to visit the island despite neighbouring India's concerns that it could spy on its military installations, officials said. Read more
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, may lose an eye
British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings have made him the target of Iranian death threats, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye after he was repeatedly stabbed at a literary event in New York state Friday. Read more
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again
Over two months after contracting the coronavirus infection, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 again and will remain in isolation. Read more
African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case
Delhi reported its fifth monkeypox case with a 22-year-old African woman testing positive for the infection, official sources said on Saturday. Read more
Insurgency in Northeast: Peace pangs in periphery
As the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is set to mark the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Independence, the national tricolour will flutter across India. But, on the outskirts of Dimapur in Nagaland, the leaders and the cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) will hoist a different flag on Sunday – a day before the Independence Day will be celebrated in the rest of the country. Read more
