DH Evening Brief: August 14, 2021

Karnataka to open schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts where positivity rate is less than 2%: CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka on Saturday chose to remain cautious by deciding not to reopen schools in districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is over 2%. Bengaluru will be kept on a leash. The city will face stringent curbs if and when the positivity rate touches 2%. It is currently 0.66%. Read more
Bombay High Court grants interim stay on part of IT Rules
In a significant development, the Bombay High Court has granted an interim stay to the operation of clauses 9 (1) and 9 (3) of the new Information Technology Rules, 2021, for digital media vis-a-vis the adherence to the Code of Ethics. Read more
Political row over Modi's pitch for Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
A political row kicked up as the Union Home Ministry notified August 14 asPartition Horrors Remembrance Daysoon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to announce that the day will now be observed as such in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, and said the pain of partition can never be forgotten. Read more
Slaughtering cow inside house not a breach of public order: Allahabad High Court
In a significant judgement, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has said that slaughtering a cow inside one's house cannot be considered to be an act of breach of public order. Read more
'Will not be good for them': Taliban warn India against playing military role
The Taliban on Saturdayappreciated India's humanitarian and developmental efforts in Afghanistan but warned against playing any role in themilitary in the neighbouring country. Read more
In Pics | India gears up for the 75th Independence Day
Independence Day 2021 is just around the corner, here's how India is gearing up to celebrate it. See pics
Twitter unlocks accounts of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi
Twitter Saturday restored the account of Rahul Gandhi, alongside those of the Congress and its other leaders, amid ongoing friction between the social media platform and the party over its members sharing pictures of the family of an alleged rape victim. Read more
Afghan President Ghani says 'remobilisation of armed forces top priority' as Taliban nears Kabul
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Saturday the remobilisation of the country's armed forces was a "top priority", as Taliban fighters inched closer to the capital after routing the country's defences over the past week. Read more
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses to arrive in India by year-end: Report
India is expected to receive the firstconsignment of single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines in November or December, 2021,according toreportbyNews 18quotinga government official. Read more
Taliban is already inspiring terror beyond Afghanistan
The spillover has already begun, before the Taliban have even reached Kabul. City after city is falling as the Islamist insurgents draw closer to the capital. And it will only get worse from here as the conflict expands beyond Afghanistan’s borders. Read more
