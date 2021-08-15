DH Evening Brief: August 15, 2021

PM Modi unveils roadmap of new India with ambitious schemes; warns of terrorism, expansionism
Outlining the roadmap for a new and assertive India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a slew of development programmes, including a landmark Rs. 100 lakh crore "Gatishakti" initiative to boost infrastructure and employment opportunities.
Taliban enter Kabul, say they don't plan to take it by force
Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but the uncertainty panicked residents who raced to leave the capital, with workers fleeing government offices and helicopters landing at the US Embassy.
India's warships celebrate Independence Day near South China Sea
Two Indian Navy warships celebrated Independence Day – far from the shores of India and near the centre of maritime belligerence of China. Even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi, the celebration started onboard the two Indian Navy warships, INS Ranvijay and INS Kora, currently on port call at Cam Ranh Bay, a deep-water bay on an inlet of the South China Sea and on the southeastern coast of Vietnam.
Monsoon Session: Government, Opposition on war path
Nearly 200 hours were to be spent cumulatively by Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in 17 sittings during the just concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament. Of this, the Houses could run for just 49.35 hours and the remaining 150.72 hours were lost in disruption, as the government and the Opposition remained adamant on not meeting mid-way.
Will have to bow before China if dependence on it increases: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
If dependence on China increases, we will have to bow before it, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday. Speaking after hoisting the national flag at a Mumbai school on the 75th Independence Day, the RSS chief also said "swadeshi" means doing business on India’s terms.
Ola launches electric scooter at starting price of Rs 99,999
Ola Electric has launched their first products, the S1 and S1 Pro at a starting price of Rs 99,999. The vehicle will be ready to purchase in September and deliveries will begin in October, according to the company.
