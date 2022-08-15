News Live: Modi flags 'holier than thou' problem on I-Day; Oppn slams 'nari shakti' remark
News Live: Modi flags 'holier than thou' problem on I-Day; Oppn slams 'nari shakti' remark
updated: Aug 15 2022, 17:59 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
PM flags 'holier than thou' problem, asks for how long world will 'distribute certificates to us'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the "holier than thou" problem prevailing in the world that is creating tensions and asserted that it is India that has given the mantra of 'the world is one family'.
Independence Day: Karnataka CM Bommai announces schemes on sanitation, nutrition
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said his government has decided to launch new schemes on sanitation, nutrition, and for the well-being of farmers, labourers and the brave soldiers of the state on the 75th anniversary of India's independence.
Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) on Monday said its Covid-19 intranasal vaccine (BBV154) has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials phase III.
Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from the 1947's India
It is 1947. Emotions and patriotism are running hot. British India is facing high communal tensionsand talks of partition are in full force.As India celebrates75 years of her freedom this year, let us take a walk down memory lane and see pictures from India in 1947.
Two stabbed as communal tension grips Shivamogga on Independence Day
Prohibitory orders were enforced in Shivamogga city Monday when two groups of youths belonging to different faiths entered into a verbal duel after a group of Muslim youths removed the flex banner with the image of Hindutva leader Veer Savarkar erected as part of Independence Day celebrations and tried to put up that of Tipu Sultan.
Look inwards and on BJP's attitude towards women: Oppn on PM Modi's 'nari shakti' remark
Opposition parties on Monday called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he hailed 'nari shakti' in his Independence Day speech, asking him to look inwards and on his party's attitude towards women.
75 years of independence: A pledge we made to ourselves
At 75, the Republic of India is a strong sovereign nation-state. But it is 'we the people' who have to ensure that the nation has to stand for justice, liberty and equality
Mukesh Ambani's family gets death threat, one detained
The Mumbai Police have detained one person in connection with the death threats given to billionaire industrialist and his family members.
Ola Electric to produce electric cars in India in 2024
Indian ride-hailing firmOlaElectric plans to start producing electric cars in India in 2024 with a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), Chief Executive Bhavish Aggarwal said on Monday.
Rise and sway of the Sangh Parivar
The demolition of the Babri Masjid, with neither state nor central forces caring to save the monument, signalled to many that the Hindu Rashtra was here
