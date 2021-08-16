DH Evening Brief: August 16, 2021

5 people dead in Kabul airport amid chaos; 3 fall off plane
At least five people have been killed at the Kabul airport and three stowaways were reported to have fallen to their deaths from an airborne plane as thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to get on flights out of the country amid increasingly chaotic scenes, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. Read more
Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev joins TMC
The women's wing chief of the Congress, Sushmita Dev, quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.Dev joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata and the Mamata Banerjee-led party welcomed her into its fold.
Covid: Karnataka can vaccinate all adults only by Jan
Only 33 per centof people aged 45 and above have receivedthe second dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far in the state and the late start to vaccinations for those aged 18 to 44 means that only3 per centhave received the second dose to date. Read more
SC asks Centre if it wanted to bring on record whether Pegasus spyware was used
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre if it wanted to bring on record whether Pegasus spyware was usedto intercept phones of a cross-sectionof people in the country. Read more
Sin to stay silent when fundamental rights, Constitution trampled upon: Sonia Gandhi
As India enters the 75th year of independence, the Congress Monday said party chief Sonia Gandhi has urged people to introspect what freedom means and told them it is a "sin" to remain silent when fundamental rights and the Constitution are "trampled upon". Read more
India set 272 target for England in second Test
Englandwere set a target of 272 in a minimum of 60 overs to win the second Test at Lord's on Monday after India declared their second innings on 298-8 shortly after lunch on the final day. Mohammed Shami, with 56 not out and Jasprit Bumrah, 34 not out, both made their highest Test scores as the ninth-wicket duo frustratedEnglandduring an unbroken stand of 89 in 20 overs. Read more
New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead
Researchers have developed a new cheaper, faster and more accurateCovid-19diagnostic test that uses electrodes made from graphite -- the material found in pencil lead - to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Read more
Aramco in advanced talks on up to $25 billion Reliance deal
Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks for an all-stock deal to acquire a stake in Reliance Industries Ltd’s oil refining and chemicals business, people with knowledge of the matter said. Read more
Who is Ali Ahmad Jalali, likely the next Afghanistan chief under Taliban?
Former Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali ispoised to become chief of the interim Afghanistan administration, following the Taliban takeover of Kabul on Sunday,Reutersreported quoting diplomatic sources. The insurgent group flocked the presidential palace in the capital for a 'peaceful transition' of power, as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, reportedly to Tajikstan. Read more
WPI inflation eases for second straight month to 11.16% in July
The wholesale price-based inflation softened for the second straight month to 11.16 per cent in July, on cheaper food items, even though prices of manufactured goods and crude oil hardened.However, WPI inflation remained in double digit for the fourth consecutive month in July, mainly due to a low base of last year. WPI inflation was (-) 0.25 per cent, in July 2020. Read more
5 people dead in Kabul airport amid chaos; 3 fall off plane
At least five people have been killed at the Kabul airport and three stowaways were reported to have fallen to their deaths from an airborne plane as thousands of Afghans are desperately trying to get on flights out of the country amid increasingly chaotic scenes, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. Read more
Former Congress leader Sushmita Dev joins TMC
The women's wing chief of the Congress, Sushmita Dev, quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.Dev joined the TMC in the presence of senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata and the Mamata Banerjee-led party welcomed her into its fold.
Covid: Karnataka can vaccinate all adults only by Jan
Only 33 per centof people aged 45 and above have receivedthe second dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far in the state and the late start to vaccinations for those aged 18 to 44 means that only3 per centhave received the second dose to date. Read more
SC asks Centre if it wanted to bring on record whether Pegasus spyware was used
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre if it wanted to bring on record whether Pegasus spyware was usedto intercept phones of a cross-sectionof people in the country. Read more
Sin to stay silent when fundamental rights, Constitution trampled upon: Sonia Gandhi
As India enters the 75th year of independence, the Congress Monday said party chief Sonia Gandhi has urged people to introspect what freedom means and told them it is a "sin" to remain silent when fundamental rights and the Constitution are "trampled upon". Read more
India set 272 target for England in second Test
Englandwere set a target of 272 in a minimum of 60 overs to win the second Test at Lord's on Monday after India declared their second innings on 298-8 shortly after lunch on the final day. Mohammed Shami, with 56 not out and Jasprit Bumrah, 34 not out, both made their highest Test scores as the ninth-wicket duo frustratedEnglandduring an unbroken stand of 89 in 20 overs. Read more
New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead
Researchers have developed a new cheaper, faster and more accurateCovid-19diagnostic test that uses electrodes made from graphite -- the material found in pencil lead - to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Read more
Aramco in advanced talks on up to $25 billion Reliance deal
Saudi Aramco is in advanced talks for an all-stock deal to acquire a stake in Reliance Industries Ltd’s oil refining and chemicals business, people with knowledge of the matter said. Read more
Who is Ali Ahmad Jalali, likely the next Afghanistan chief under Taliban?
Former Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali ispoised to become chief of the interim Afghanistan administration, following the Taliban takeover of Kabul on Sunday,Reutersreported quoting diplomatic sources. The insurgent group flocked the presidential palace in the capital for a 'peaceful transition' of power, as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, reportedly to Tajikstan. Read more
WPI inflation eases for second straight month to 11.16% in July
The wholesale price-based inflation softened for the second straight month to 11.16 per cent in July, on cheaper food items, even though prices of manufactured goods and crude oil hardened.However, WPI inflation remained in double digit for the fourth consecutive month in July, mainly due to a low base of last year. WPI inflation was (-) 0.25 per cent, in July 2020. Read more