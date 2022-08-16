DH Evening Brief: FIFA bans India for 'undue influence from third parties'; Portfolios allocated in Bihar Cabinet
DH Evening Brief: FIFA bans India for 'undue influence from third parties'; Portfolios allocated in Bihar Cabinet
updated: Aug 16 2022, 16:37 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
India banned by FIFA, stripped of U-17 women's World Cup hosting rights
India was on Tuesday suspended by world governing body FIFA for "undue influence from third parties" and stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled for October. Read more
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retained the all-important home department, giving him direct control over the state police, as portfolios were on Tuesday allocated in the new cabinet. Read more
'Break their legs': Shinde faction MLA asks supporters to beat up Uddhav-led Sena workers
An MLA from Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde-led faction has asked his supporters to beat up workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena amid the growing rift between the two groups. Read more
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by militants in Kashmir
A Kashmiri Pandit was killed while his brother was injured after militants fired upon them in Chotigam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday. Read more
Milk to pinch common man's pocket as Mother Dairy, Amul hike prices
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its dairy products under the Amul brand, on Tuesday increased the prices of its Gold, Taaza and Shakti milk brands by Rs 2 per litre. Read more
7 security personnel dead as bus falls into gorge in J&K's Pahalgam
At least seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed while over two dozen were injured when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident near Chandanwari in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. Read more
Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar slaps kitchen employee over 'poor quality' mid-day meal
Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar slapped an employee of a kitchen preparing mid-day meal in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, alleging poor quality food was being served to labourers. Read more
China's envoy plays down controversy over Chinese research ship docking in Sri Lanka
China's envoy in Sri Lanka on Tuesday played down the controversy surrounding the arrival of a high-tech Chinese research ship at the southern port of Hambantota, calling such visits "very natural". Read more
July WPI inflation eases to 13.93% from 15.18% in June
The wholesale price-based inflation eased to 13.93 per cent in July on easing prices of food articles and manufactured products. Read more
Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars in the sky is evolving and dying before our eyes
Nothing lasts forever, including the stars in our night sky. One of the brighter and more notable stars in our sky is Betelgeuse, the bright red supergiant in the shoulder of Orion. Read more
Using political epithets lightly in a fatigued democracy
Whether a party will organise a 'Black' Friday protest as Congress did on August 5, the day of the second anniversary of the construction of Ram Temple, is a free choice of its leaders. However, without the protest, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath, the two leaders vying for the place of the future numero uno of the Saffron Brigade, perhaps would not have much scope to highlight the day's connections with the Ram temple. Read more
