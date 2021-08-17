DH Evening Brief: August 17, 2021

How Taliban's Afghanistan takeover will impact Kashmir
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has led to apprehensions that it may not only embolden militants in Jammu and Kashmir but boost pan-Islamist terror groups in the region. Read more
Authority must respond to charges of phones hacking: SC
The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Centre that it would not like to compromise with the security of the nation but wanted the competent authority to apprise it on charges related to illegal hacking of phones through Israel's Pegasus spyware. Read more
India administers record 88.13 lakh vaccines in a day
India has administered more than 88.13 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Read more
Rahul forged letter to unlock Twitter account: BJP
BJP President J P Nadda on Tuesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of pursuing “reckless” politics by revealing the identity of the family of a rape victim and “falsely” claiming to have done it with their consent. Read more
India asks US court to reject Cairn's $1.2 billion suit
The Indian government has asked a federal court in Washington to dismiss Britain's Cairn Energy suit seeking enforcement of a $1.2 billion arbitral award, saying it had sovereign immunity under US law. Read more
Twitter bird fry: Cong workers protest Rahul Gandhi ban
Protesting the ban on Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account, Andhra Pradesh Congress workers "fried a Twitter bird" and sentit to Twitter India's headquarters. Read more
