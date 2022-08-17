DH Evening Brief: Major rejig in BJP Parliamentary board; Can't prevent parties from making promises, says SC on freebies
DH Evening Brief: Major rejig in BJP Parliamentary board; Can't prevent parties from making promises, says SC on freebies
updated: Aug 17 2022, 18:30 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BJP rejigs Parliamentary board; B S Yediyurappa in, Nitin Gadkari out
BJP on Wednesday announced a newCentral Parliamentary Board. The board with 11 members includes J P Nadda, Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and B LSanthosh.Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan have been dropped from the board. Read more
Can't prevent political parties from making promises: SC on freebies
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it can't prevent political parties from making promises to the electorate and it has to be deliberated whether providing universal healthcare, access to drinking water and access to consumer electronics can be treated as giving freebies. Read more
'Sexually provocative' dress becomes ground for bail
A Sessions Court in Kerala's Kozhikode cited a woman's "sexually provocative" clothing as grounds for granting anticipatory bail to a writer accused of molesting her. Read more
Setback for EPS as Madras High Court cancels AIADMK meeting electing him as interim general secretary
The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo as of June 23 over the conduct of the AIADMK's July 11 General Council, in effect rendering the meet, which among others picked Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) as its chief, invalid. Read more
Comparing wife with other women amounts to mental cruelty: Kerala HC
Comparing wife with other women and constantly taunting her for not being a spouse of his expectations amounts to mental cruelty by a husband and the woman cannot be expected to put up with such conduct, the Kerala High Court has held. Read more
India home to 18 of 20 cities that recorded severe increases in PM2.5 pollution: Study
India is home to 18 of the 20 cities with the most severe increase in fine particle pollutants (PM2.5) from 2010 to 2019, according to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of air pollution and global health effects for over 7,000 cities released on Wednesday. Read more
Take proactive measures to lift AIFF's FIFA suspension: Supreme Court to Centre
The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till August 22 hearing on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) matter after the Centre said it is in discussion with FIFA over holding of the U-17 Women's world cup in India. Read more
Jacqueline Fernandez named as accused in ED's supplementary charge sheet
Bollywood actorJacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary charge sheet filed in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, claim sources. Read more
BJP rejigs Parliamentary board; B S Yediyurappa in, Nitin Gadkari out
BJP on Wednesday announced a newCentral Parliamentary Board. The board with 11 members includes J P Nadda, Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and B LSanthosh.Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan have been dropped from the board. Read more
Can't prevent political parties from making promises: SC on freebies
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it can't prevent political parties from making promises to the electorate and it has to be deliberated whether providing universal healthcare, access to drinking water and access to consumer electronics can be treated as giving freebies. Read more
'Sexually provocative' dress becomes ground for bail
A Sessions Court in Kerala's Kozhikode cited a woman's "sexually provocative" clothing as grounds for granting anticipatory bail to a writer accused of molesting her. Read more
Setback for EPS as Madras High Court cancels AIADMK meeting electing him as interim general secretary
The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered status quo as of June 23 over the conduct of the AIADMK's July 11 General Council, in effect rendering the meet, which among others picked Edappady K Palaniswami (EPS) as its chief, invalid. Read more
Comparing wife with other women amounts to mental cruelty: Kerala HC
Comparing wife with other women and constantly taunting her for not being a spouse of his expectations amounts to mental cruelty by a husband and the woman cannot be expected to put up with such conduct, the Kerala High Court has held. Read more
India home to 18 of 20 cities that recorded severe increases in PM2.5 pollution: Study
India is home to 18 of the 20 cities with the most severe increase in fine particle pollutants (PM2.5) from 2010 to 2019, according to a comprehensive and detailed analysis of air pollution and global health effects for over 7,000 cities released on Wednesday. Read more
Take proactive measures to lift AIFF's FIFA suspension: Supreme Court to Centre
The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred till August 22 hearing on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) matter after the Centre said it is in discussion with FIFA over holding of the U-17 Women's world cup in India. Read more
Jacqueline Fernandez named as accused in ED's supplementary charge sheet
Bollywood actorJacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) supplementary charge sheet filed in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, claim sources. Read more