DH Evening Brief: Boat with AK-47 rifles seized off Maharashtra coast; Who decided to move Rohingyas to flats, Sisodia asks Shah
updated: Aug 18 2022, 19:10 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Abandoned boat with 3 AK-47 rifles seized off Raigad coast
An abandoned foreign-origin vessel, with three AK-47 rifles and ammunition on board, was seized off the Harihareshwar-Shrivardhan coast in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday. Following the capture, the police and other security forces were mobilised to be alert for any untoward incident. Read more
Who decided to move Rohingyas to flats: Sisodia to Shah
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to order a probe to ascertain on whose instructions the decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to apartments in the national capital was taken. Read more
In Pics | 10 most polluted cities in the world (2022)
Delhi and Kolkata have been listed among the top 10 most polluted cities in the world in terms of exposure to hazardous fine particulate matter (PM2.5), according to a report published by the US-based research organisation Health Effects Institute (HEI), providing a comprehensive and detailed analysis ofairpollutionand global health effects for over 7,000 cities. See pics
How and why Nitish Kumar's clean image has taken a beating
Until last week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen as a potential challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, the last 48 hours in Bihar have taken the sheen off Nitish Kumar's assiduously cultivated image of 'Sushashan Babu', the no-nonsense politician who, through his good governance, established the rule of law in a lawless state like Bihar. But Nitish Kumar is to be blamed if the Opposition is making hue and cry about how he appointed aman facing kidnapping chargesas the new law minister of Bihar. Read more
India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in first ODI
Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan hit unbeaten half-centuries as India cruised to a 10-wicket win overZimbabwein the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here on Thursday. Read more
BJP workers wave black flags, throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car over his Savarkar banner row remark
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)workers waved black flags and threw eggs at Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, while he was travelling in a car at the General Thimmaya Circle here on Thursday. Read more
Explained: Why govt is looking at single device charger
The government is exploring options to standardise charging ports by using USB Type-C chargers across devices like smartphones, feature phones and Internet of Things devices. In a bid to address e-waste and provide relief to consumers, the government said it would set up expert groups to explore the adoption of common chargers for mobiles and all portable electronic devices. A decision in this regard was taken after an hour-long meeting with stakeholders, chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh. Read more
Over 30% of Indian employees want to change jobs: PwC survey
Over 30 per cent of Indian employees want to change jobs while 71 per cent feel they are being overlooked for career advancement, said a PwC India report. Read more
King Kohli opens up about his mental health struggle
Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who took his team to unprecedented heights, says he has struggled with his mental health throughout his career, local media reported Thursday. Read more
Eight YouTube channels, including one run from Pakistan, with a cumulative subscriber base of 85.73 lakh as well as a Facebook account and two posts have been blocked by the Union government for spreading fake news and indulging in coordinated disinformation campaigns on India’s national security, foreign relations and public order. Read more
EPS rejects OPS’ offer for reconciliation; moves court against single judge order
Notwithstanding the setback due to a court verdict, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday rejected O Panneerselvam’s “offer for reconciliation” to “jointly strengthen” the AIADMK. He also moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash a single judge’s verdict ordering status quo in the party as on June 23. Read more
