DH Evening Brief: August 19, 2021

Several killed amid firing by Taliban and stampede during rally in Afghan city
Several people were killed on Thursday in the Afghan city of Asadabad on Thursday when Taliban fighters fired on people waving the national flag at an Independence Day rally, a witness said, a day after three people were killed in a similar protest. Read more
Focus on kids as states prepare for third Covid wave
Several states are building facilities with more paediatric beds, plus oxygen, due to concern that children returning to school without being vaccinated will be among the most vulnerable during a third wave of coronavirus infections. Read more
Karnataka Covid cases fall but mucormycosis cases rise
Despite the dramatic fall in fresh Covid-19 cases, the state continues to register several post-Covid mucormycosis cases. From July 22 to August 7, there have been 156 additional cases and 59 additional deaths. Read more
Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into post-poll violence in Bengal
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI investigation into the cases of murder and rape related to post-poll violence in West Bengal. The five-judge bench of the High Court also ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to investigate the other cases related to post-poll violence. The bench in its order made it clear that both the investigations will be monitored by the court. Read more
Bomb blasts, killing, arson and curfew - why is 'peaceful' Meghalaya tense again?
Two bomb blasts in July, killing of a former insurgent leader and the subsequent violent protests on August 15 in Meghalaya capital Shillong seems to have brought the troubled days back to the hilly Northeastern state. Read more
Helpless Afghan mothers throw babies over razor wire at Kabul airport
Afghan women in Kabul in a bid to save their children from Taliban were said to have thrown their babies over barbed wire barriers near Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport towards British soldiers protecting the airport, according to areportbySky Newsquoting a senior British armed forces officer. Read more
India quietly readies Amazon slayer — open ecommerce
The investing world is enthralled by a determined Beijing as it cuts China’s private sector down to size by relentless regulatory action. That’s good news for New Delhi: Its more subtle manoeuvres in the same direction are going largely unnoticed. Read more
In Pics | Key members of Afghanistan's Taliban leadership
Taliban is once again in the ascendancy militarily in Afghanistan. Ever since foreign troops started to move they have seized most of the Afghan's territory and now control the capitals of eight of 34 provinces. While it is yet to be revealed who will take charge of the new government, here wetake a look at some keyleaders of Afghanistan's Taliban. See pics
UP court allows adult 'girlfriends' to live together
A court in Rampur has granted permission to two women, who are in a relationship to live together. One of the women, in her early 20s, who allegedly went missing around a month ago, was recovered from the house of her 'girlfriend' in the Shahbad area of Rampur. Read more
