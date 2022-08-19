DH Evening Brief: Sisodia among 15 accused in CBI's FIR; JD(U) says Nitish as Oppn's PM face an option if other parties want
updated: Aug 19 2022, 18:45 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Sisodia among 15 accused in CBI's FIR on Excise Policy
A liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore to a company managed by an associate of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the CBI has claimed in its FIR on alleged corruption in the framing and implementation of the excise policy 2021-22. Read more
Nitish Kumar as Oppn's PM face an option if other parties want: JD(U)
Amid a buzz that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may emerge as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate, his party Janata Dal (United) said on Friday if other parties want so, then this is an option. Read more
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces biggest test since IPO dud
The billionaire founder of Paytm faces a crucial test of investor confidence Friday, when shareholders will decide whether they want him at the helm of a fintech pioneer that made one of the worst debuts in Indian history. Read more
A shrinking NDA: A boon for the BJP
In the prelude to the 1989 general elections, Congress-sponsored billboards startled pedestrians with a query: How many prime ministers will a country have? The nation went berserk with the Bofors controversy, with V P Singh's Janata Dal spearheading the anti-Congress front and an ebullient Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cobbling in tandem to defeat the Rajiv Gandhi regime. Read more
CBI raids trigger war of words between AAP and BJP
TheCBI's action against Delhi Deputy Chief MinisterManish Sisodia soon after he got global praise for his initiatives in education was not unexpected and is seen as part of the ruling BJP’s series of attempts to foreclose AAP’s political bid in the untested waters of Gujarat in the immediate future and whatever national ambitions itharbours. Read more
Celebrating 'Amrit Kaal' by freeing rapists, murderers
It is in keeping with the spirit of the times that the Gujarat government celebrated the 75th anniversary of India's Independence by freeing 11 criminals who were convicted for life for having gang-raped Bilkis Bano and other women in 2002 and murdering Bilkis's three-year-old daughter, Saleha and 13 others. All of them were qualified enough to be freed because, after all, they had raped Muslim women and killed Muslims, just as Veer Savarkar wished. How can this be called a crime? For Savarkar, it was a legitimate political or ideological action. Read more
Watch: Man drives autorickshaw on foot overbridge to cross highway lanes, video goes viral
A man drove his autorickshaw on a foot bridge above the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway to cross lanes, a video of the incident that went viral on social media alerting police to the act, an official said on Friday. Watch video
Tej Pratap in the soup for asking brother-in-law to stay in official meeting
Ministers in Bihar seem to have a penchant for allowing the presence of their close relatives at official events. The new 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state is embarrassed over photographs, clicked a few days ago, in which minister for environment, forestry and climate change Tej Pratap Yadav is seen along with his brother-in-law at a meeting with department officials. Read more
