DH Evening Brief: August 2, 2021

Forecaster who predicted India’s Covid peak sees new wave coming
India is likely to see a rise in Covid-19 infections building into a new -- though smaller -- virus wave that may peak in October, according to a mathematical model by researchers who accurately predicted the tapering of a brutal surge of cases earlier this year. Read more
Olympics: India reach women's hockey semis for 1st time
A brave and determined Indian women's hockey team etched its name in the history books by entering the Olympic Games semi-finals for the first time, stunning three-time champions and world no.2 Australia 1-0 in an intense last-eight tie here on Monday. Read more
28% Indian home PC users at high risk of cyberattack: Report
Nearly one third (28.22 per cent) of PC home users in India are at high risk of cyberattacks, according to a report by digital security and privacy provider Avast. Read more
Reliance Retail eyes Subway's India franchise: Report
Reliance Retail is in talks to buy the India franchise of single-brand restaurant chain Subway in a deal that could be valued around Rs 1,488-1,860 crore, according to areportbyTheEconomic Times.If the deal goes through, Reliance Retail will get an intensive network of over 600 Subway stores across India, taking on tough competition from other quick-service restaurants including Domino's Pizza, Burger King, Starbucks and McDonald's among others. Read more
Making 'papdi chaat'? O'Brien's dig at passing of Bills
TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed the Centre over quick passage of legislation in Parliamentwithout any discussion. "In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill 😡(See shocking chart👇) Passing legislation or making papri chaat!"O'Brien said in a tweet. Read more
In Pics: Facts about India's ace shuttler and Olympian PV Sindhu
Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu on Sunday became the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over 9th-seeded He Bingjiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off. Here are some facts about Sindhu. See pics
Students who can't even collect swabs conducted Covid tests at Kumbh Mela: Report
While the government had faced a lot of flak for allowing Kumbh Mela early this year when the country was struggling with the second Covid wave, new allegationof untrained students being given the responsibility of conducting Covid test during the event is likely to call for more criticism. Read more
PM Modi launches digital payment solution e-RUPI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched e-RUPI, a person and purpose specific digital payment solution that is aimed at improving transparency and targeted delivery of benefits. Read more
Weightlifter Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics
Pioneering New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard created history in Tokyo Monday when she became the first openly transgender woman to compete at the Olympic Games. Hubbard is contesting the +87kg category in a groundbreaking move that Olympic chiefs say makes the Games more inclusive but critics fear will undermine women's sport. Read more
India, China agree to resolve remaining border dispute
India and China agreed to resolve remaining border issues in an 'expeditious manner' in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations, the Indian Army said on Monday in a joint statement after the 12th Round of India-China Corps commander level meeting. Read more
