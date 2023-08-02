DH Evening Brief: SC tells Centre, states to ensure no hate speech during VHP rallies; Violence in Manipur continues
updated: Aug 02 2023, 18:56 ist
Here are the top stories for the evening.
Nuh clashes: SC tells central, state govts to ensure there's no hate speech, violence during VHP's protest marches
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the state governments concerned to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR during marches being held by VHP and Bajrang Dal to protest the communal clashes in Haryana'sNuh. Read more
Two abandoned houses torched in Manipur, curfew relaxation period increased in Imphal
Two abandoned houseswere set on fire by unidentified peopleinManipur'sImphalWest districtinthe early hours of Wednesday, an official said. Read more
Rajasthan Police free to act against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar: Haryana CM Khattar on Nuh violence
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar LalKhattaron Wednesday sought four more companies of central forces in the wake of communal clashes in the state and said one battalion of the IRB will also be deployed in Nuh.Read more
Can't direct PM to be present in House: Dhankhar on Oppn demand for Modi's statement on Manipur
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday categorically said he cannot issue a directive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to the House as opposition leaders pressed for a statement by Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue. Read more
India’s unemployment rate falls in July due to farm demand
India’s overall unemployment rate fell in July as rural areas saw increased demand for agriculture labor with the onset of monsoon rains.Read more
I.N.D.I.A leaders meet President Murmu to discuss Manipur issue
I.N.D.I.A parties on Wednesday knocked the Rashtrapati Bhavan doors urging President Droupadi Murmu to intervene to ensure peace in strife-torn Manipur and instruct Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “urgently” address the Parliament on the issue followed by a discussion.Read more
1.14 lakh posts vacant in central police organisations: Govt
As many as1,14,245postsare lyingvacantincentralpoliceorganisations such as the CRPF, the BSF and the DelhiPolice, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra saidinRajya Sabha on Wednesday. Read more
Amazon, Google wooed by BCCI for Rs 6K crore cricket rights, sources say
India’s cricket governing body is trying to lure global giants Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. to bid in a media rights auction of its team’s games amid waning interest from firms who had recently competed fiercely for the wildly successful Indian Premier League. Read more
Another cheetah dies at Kuno National Park; toll rises to 9
One more cheetah has died at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, making it the ninth feline to die since March, according to a statement from the state Forest Department. Read more
American woman sexually assaulted in Kerala, two held
An American woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Kollam district in Kerala. Two local youthwere held in this connection on Tuesday. Read more
