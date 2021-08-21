DH Evening Brief: August 21, 2021

India's first Covid jab for kids: All you need to know
Indigenously developed ZydusCadila's Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India and it will be administered to people 12 years and above. Read more
Taliban 'set woman on fire for bad cooking', shipping sex slaves in coffins
Afghan women are being shipped into neighbouring countries in coffins and used as sex slaves, according to a former judge. Najla Ayoubi, who lives in the US after "fleeing for my life" from the Taliban, said she has heard horrific examples of violence against women since the militants took control of her homeland on August 15, reports metro.co.uk. Read more
Centre to pay PF share of certain employers, employees till 2022
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the Central government will pay the PF share of the employeras well as the employeetill 2022 for people who lost their job but again called back to work in small scale jobs in the formal sector whose units are registered in EPFO. Read more
Sisodia alleges central agencies given list of 15 names by PM Modi to file 'fake' cases against them
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared the names of 15 people with Delhi Police, CBI and ED and asked them to "conduct raids and file fake FIRs" against those on the list. Read more
In Pics | Top 10 countries with the most debt (2021)
Here is a list of the top ten countries with the most national debt: See pics
Indian children at high risk of climate crisis impacts
India is among four South Asian countries where children are most at risk of the impacts of climate change threatening their health, education, and protection, according to a new UNICEF report. Read more
Ex-UP IPS officer aiming to contest assembly poll against Yogi put under 'house arrest'
Ex-Uttar Pradesh IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who had announced that he would contest against chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming state assembly polls, due early next year, was on Saturday allegedly put under "house arrest" after he tried to visit Gorakhpur, Adityanath's home town, to hold a public contact program. Read more
What is the Tesla Bot?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled a new humanoid robot on Friday, called the Tesla Bot. The Bot, Musk described, is built on the same technology as the company's semi-autonomous vehicles. "Tesla is arguably the world's biggest robotics company because our cars are semi-sentient robots on wheels, it kind of makes sense to put those in a humanoid form", he said. Read more
Covid robs sheen off Onam, but Keralites celebrate festival with gaiety
Amidst continuing concerns of increased Covid-19 cases and high Test Positivity Rate (TPR), Keralites on Saturday celebrated a low-key Thiru Onam, avoiding the usual mass festivities, but without losing the traditional gaiety and pomp. Read more
Watch: How this Bengaluru man keeps old radios alive
Uday Kumar's Radio Museum in Bengaluru takes you back to a time when short wave radios were all the rage. Now reduced to relics of the past, these radios still sing, a reminder of a bygone era. Watch video
