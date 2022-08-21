DH Evening Brief: Congress demands Manish Sisodia's resignation over excise policy row; Tejashwi says Nitish Kumar might be 'strong PM candidate'
DH Evening Brief: Congress demands Manish Sisodia's resignation over excise policy row; Tejashwi says Nitish Kumar might be 'strong PM candidate'
updated: Aug 21 2022, 18:19 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Congress demands Manish Sisodia's resignation over excise policy row
The Congress Sunday demanded the resignation of Delhi Excise Minister Manish Sisodia in the light of CBI raids against him, saying the issue at hand was the liquor policy and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party should stop "hiding behind" the education policy debate.
Nitish Kumar might be 'strong candidate' for PM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Amid the buzz that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could emerge as a prime ministerial candidate, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said if considered by the Opposition, the JD(U) leader might be a "strong candidate" as he enjoys "immense goodwill" on the ground.
Anand Sharma quits as chief of Cong steering body in HP
In a jolt to the Congress ahead of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, its senior leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state. Sharma, in a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is learnt to have said that his self-respect is "non-negotiable" and he has resigned from the post, sources said.
Nothing yet: CBI on look out notice against Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the CBI has issued a ‘Look Out Circular’ against him in connection with the controversial excise policy case, a claim contested by the agency which insisted that it has not taken any such action “as of now”.
BJP on target at massive 'mahapanchayat' held in support of Shrikant Tyagi
Leaders from the Tyagi community attacked the BJP for what they termed 'abandoning' the self-proclaimed saffron party leader Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested on charges of abusing and assaulting a woman inside a residential society in Noida.
Freebies are never 'free': RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal
Freebies are never 'free' and when political parties offer such schemes, they must be required to make the financing and trade-offs clear to voters, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Member Ashima Goyal said on Sunday, adding this would reduce the temptation towards "competitive populism".
LIC sees 20% fall in death claims in Q1 as Covid impact ebbs
Insurance behemoth LIC witnessed a decline of nearly 20 per cent in death claims in the first quarter of this fiscal with the Covid impact seen to be ebbing, though the amount is still higher than pre-2020 levels, officials said.
