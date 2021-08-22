DH Evening Brief: August 22, 2021

'At least 20 deaths in last week during Kabul airport evacuation effort'
At least 20 people have died in the past seven days in and around the Kabul airport during the evacuation effort after Taliban insurgents took over the Afghan capital last week, a NATO official said on Sunday. Read more
'Cannot enforce Covid guidelines at gunpoint in Kerala'
Relaxations in movement during the festival season coupled with people not following Covid guidelines are behind Kerala's rising TPR and the state accounting for more than half of the country's virus caseload, medical experts said on Sunday and added that people cannot be made to follow the norms at gunpoint, rather they need to modify their behaviour on their own. Read more
FinMin summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain non-resolution of I-T portal glitches
The finance ministry has summoned Infosys managing director and chief executive Salil Parekh on Monday to explain why an income tax portal backed by the company continues to show glitches even after two and half months of its launch. Read more
Taliban mocks US with iconic World War II photo
The Taliban has released a photo in which a number of the group's forces, under the guise of US troops, are mocking a famous image of US troops in World War II during the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.An elite unit of Taliban fighters, wearing US-made tactical gear they apparently captured from retreating Afghan forces, has posed for a propaganda photo, which many outraged Americans found to be the "ultimate insult", Russia Today reported. Read more
Kalyan Singh, the man who showed BJP the 'Hindutva' way
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday after a protracted illness. Once considered to be a potential candidate for the post of prime minister, Kalyan Singh, one of the key figures behind the Ram Temple movement, is credited with the rise of the BJP in India’s largest and politically most crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. Read more
Uttar Pradesh Elections: A divided Opposition
With less than eight months left to go for the crucial UP Assembly polls, the political landscape of the state, which gave maximum Prime Ministers to the country and Chief Ministers of the stature of G B Pant, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh etc, is as badly muddled as one can imagine. Read more
'Curses' and a legend stop these UP villages from celebrating 'Raksha Bandhan'
On a day when the entire country is celebrating 'Raksha Bandhan', there are some villages in the state where the festival is considered taboo for various reasons. In Satha Chaurasi, a cluster of about 60 villages in Hapur district, people have not celebrated Raksha Bandhan in the traditional manner for almost four and a half centuries. Read more
A string of official reports, many deleted last week from US government sites due, apparently, to "ongoing security concerns", showed how a corrupt elite in Afghanistan ran the government for personal gain while committing crimes with impunity, alienating ordinary people and driving many into the arms of the insurgency, theDaily Mailreported. Read more
Both factions of Hurriyat Conference likely to be banned under UAPA
Aban under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may be imposed on both factions of the secessionist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference which has been spearheading the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir for over two decades, officials said. Read more
Here are the countries accepting Afghan refugees
In the six days since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, Afghans have negotiated a terrifying new reality after enduring 20 years of war and suicide bombings. Their world has been upended, and something as prosaic as a trip to the airport now inspires terror. Just stepping outside the front door can be jarring and disorienting. Read more
Petrol, diesel prices cut by 20 paise
Petrol and diesel prices were cut by 20 paise per litre each on Sunday — the first reduction in petrol rate in over a month, and the fourth in case of diesel in less than a week. Petrol price in Delhi was cut to Rs 101.64 a litre and diesel to Rs 89.07 per litre, according to a price notification of state-run oil companies. Read more
