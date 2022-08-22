DH Evening Brief: Sisodia says BJP offered to drop cases if he 'breaks' AAP; Russia detains ISIS bomber plotting attack in India
DH Evening Brief: Sisodia says BJP offered to drop cases if he 'breaks' AAP; Russia detains ISIS bomber plotting attack in India
updated: Aug 22 2022, 18:31 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BJP offered to drop cases if I joined party: Sisodia
Under fire over a CBI probe into the controversial excise policy, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that the BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he "breaks" the AAP and joins the saffron party. Read more
Russia detains ISIS bomber plotting terrorist attack in India: Report
Russia's top intelligence agency said on Monday that it has detained an Islamic State suicide bomber from a Central Asian country who was plotting a terrorist attack against a member of India's leadership elite, Russia's official media reported. Read more
FIFA's AIFF ban: Supreme Court terminates Delhi High Court-appointed CoA, postpones AIFF poll by a week
The Supreme Court on Monday directed that the three-member Committee of Administrators appointed to oversee the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) should cease to exist. Read more
Lathi charge and water cannons on streets of Patna for protest over jobs
Police baton-charged and used water cannons in the heart of theBiharcapital on Monday when hundreds of people, many owing allegiance to a political party, staged a demonstration to press several demands. Read more
Farmers break barricades as protests return to Delhi
Protesters broke barricades and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi inNew Delhi on Monday after thousands of farmers gathered to protest against what they said were unfulfilled promises by the government. Read more
Telangana BJP chief trolled for 'fetching' Amit Shah's shoes
A video of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay rushing to fetch footwear of union Home Minister Amit Shah went viral on social media on Monday. Read more
Watch: Man slaps female toll operator in Madhya Pradesh
A man slapped a female toll operator after being refused to leave without paying tax. The incident took place in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on August 20. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of IPC. Watch video
Why India is silent on Salman Rushdie
There has been some bewildered commentary about why the Indian government has failed to officially issue a strong condemnation against the attack on writer Salman Rushdie in New York on August 12, where he was stabbed multiple times. This happened 33 years after a fatwa was issued against him by Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini following the publication of the 'Satanic Verses', a book that India was the first country to ban in 1988, on the grounds that it was insulting to the Prophet of Islam. Read more
Another trouble for CUET aspirants: Admit cards mention exam dates which have already passed
Several Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG aspirants are claiming that the exam dates mentioned on their admit cards have already passed while the date intimated to them earlier was different. Read more
BJP offered to drop cases if I joined party: Sisodia
Under fire over a CBI probe into the controversial excise policy, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that the BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he "breaks" the AAP and joins the saffron party. Read more
Russia detains ISIS bomber plotting terrorist attack in India: Report
Russia's top intelligence agency said on Monday that it has detained an Islamic State suicide bomber from a Central Asian country who was plotting a terrorist attack against a member of India's leadership elite, Russia's official media reported. Read more
FIFA's AIFF ban: Supreme Court terminates Delhi High Court-appointed CoA, postpones AIFF poll by a week
The Supreme Court on Monday directed that the three-member Committee of Administrators appointed to oversee the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) should cease to exist. Read more
Lathi charge and water cannons on streets of Patna for protest over jobs
Police baton-charged and used water cannons in the heart of theBiharcapital on Monday when hundreds of people, many owing allegiance to a political party, staged a demonstration to press several demands. Read more
Farmers break barricades as protests return to Delhi
Protesters broke barricades and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi inNew Delhi on Monday after thousands of farmers gathered to protest against what they said were unfulfilled promises by the government. Read more
Telangana BJP chief trolled for 'fetching' Amit Shah's shoes
A video of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay rushing to fetch footwear of union Home Minister Amit Shah went viral on social media on Monday. Read more
Watch: Man slaps female toll operator in Madhya Pradesh
A man slapped a female toll operator after being refused to leave without paying tax. The incident took place in the Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on August 20. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of IPC. Watch video
Why India is silent on Salman Rushdie
There has been some bewildered commentary about why the Indian government has failed to officially issue a strong condemnation against the attack on writer Salman Rushdie in New York on August 12, where he was stabbed multiple times. This happened 33 years after a fatwa was issued against him by Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini following the publication of the 'Satanic Verses', a book that India was the first country to ban in 1988, on the grounds that it was insulting to the Prophet of Islam. Read more
Another trouble for CUET aspirants: Admit cards mention exam dates which have already passed
Several Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG aspirants are claiming that the exam dates mentioned on their admit cards have already passed while the date intimated to them earlier was different. Read more