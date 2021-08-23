DH Evening Brief: August 23, 2021

Finance Minister Sitharaman announces Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Plan for infrastructure assets
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) that will look to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors ranging from power to road and railways. Read more
Covid-19 third wave may peak in October, hit children: Report
An expert panel under the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has warned that the third wave of Covid-19 may peak in October. Read more
Schools, colleges reopen for classes 9-12 in Karnataka after five months
Schools and Pre-University (PU) colleges here and in other districts of Karnataka whereCovidtest positivity rate is less than two per cent reopened for students of classes 9-12 on Monday after a gap of five months. Read more
US FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to theCovid-19vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE for use in people over the age of 16, in first such approval of a Covid-19 shot. Read more
CCI slaps Rs 200 crore fine on Maruti Suzuki
Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 200 crore on Maruti Suzuki for restricting discounts offered by its dealers and directed the country's largest carmaker to cease and desist from indulging in unfair business practices. Read more
Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA says JNU, TISS students were recruited for 'terror'
In a shocking revelation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that the accused in the Bhima-Koregaon and Elgar Parishad cases had allegedly recruited students of two top Indian universities for terror activities in the country and in Maharashtra. Read more
'Thought Taliban might kill us': Indian man recalls harrowing experience before escape
Jeet Bahadur Thapa shudders to recall how he and other Indians thought they might be killed by the Taliban gunmen any moment after they were made to sit on ground in an open area at Kabul airport for five hours by the militia before they could leave for India. Read more
Indian Army grants time scale Colonel rank to women officers
The Ministry of Defence on Monday said that aselection board of the Indian Army has cleared the way for the promotion of five women officers to Colonel (Time Scale) rankafter the completion of 26 years of reckonable service. Read more
Taliban warn of 'consequences' if Afghan pullout extended
The Taliban warned on Monday there would be "consequences" if the United States and its allies extend their presence in Afghanistan beyond next week, as chaos continued to overwhelm Kabul airport. The hardline Islamists' takeover of the country last weekend shocked Western nations, coming just two weeks before an August 31 deadline for all troops to fully withdraw from the country. Read more
In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction
Here we list you 10 of the weirdest and most bizarre items that have been sold for millions of dollars at auctions. See pics
Meet Ahmad Massoud, the anti-Taliban leader, son of Panjshir Valley's 'Lion'
“I am the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud; surrender is not part of my vocabulary,”saidAhmad Massoud, leader of Afghanistan's last major outpost of Taliban resistance, over a phone call to French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy. Read more
Two killed, three injured in boiler explosion in Bengaluru food factory
A boiler blast in a food factory on Magadi Road has claimed two lives and three others have been severely injured. The incident happened in MM Food products factory around 1.30 pm on Monday. The blast was heard up to a kilometre away and had created panic among the residents. Read more
