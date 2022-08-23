DH Evening Brief: Adani to acquire NDTV news channels in major media bet; BJP suspends Telangana MLA for remarks on Prophet
DH Evening Brief: Adani to acquire NDTV news channels in major media bet; BJP suspends Telangana MLA for remarks on Prophet
updated: Aug 23 2022, 19:09 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Adani set to acquire NDTV news channels in major media bet
Adani Group said on Tuesday its media unit will buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television, one of nation's most popular, in the most high-profile bet by billionaire Gautam Adani in the vibrant media sector. Read more
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for remarks aimed at Prophet
The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Mohammed. Read more
AAP forcing BJP to revise its 'Congress-mukt' strategy
As the Aam Admi Party (AAP) takes off the velvet glove to unsheath its iron fist at the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP), the strategic sagacity of its 'Congress-mukt Bharat' crusade - a country free of the Congress - is now being questioned from within, though still in hushed voices. Read more
Dalit girl thrashed, thrown out of Uttar Pradesh school for not wearing uniform
A Dalit girl allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head here for not wearing uniform, police said on Tuesday. Read more
In Pics | 10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram in 2022
Take a look at the top 10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram for 2022. See pics
Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India
Apple Incplans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated. Read more
Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammed
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chiefRajThackerayon Tuesday supported suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Read more
Union Minister Ajay Mishra calls Rakesh Tikait 'do kaudi ka aadmi', says 'dogs bark'
Facing demand for his resignation over the alleged involvement of his son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said he is not answerable to people like Rakesh Tikait and called the farmer leader "do kaudi ka aadmi" or a second rate person. Read more
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)on Tuesday again called out the BJP for trying to break the party. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwajclaimed that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 5 crore to leave the party and join the BJP. Read more
Muslim girls can marry without parents' consent on attaining puberty: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court said that as per Mohammedan Law, a girl who has attained the age of puberty could marry without consent of her parents and has a right to reside with her husband even when she is less than 18 years of age and thus, otherwise a minor. Read more
Adani set to acquire NDTV news channels in major media bet
Adani Group said on Tuesday its media unit will buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television, one of nation's most popular, in the most high-profile bet by billionaire Gautam Adani in the vibrant media sector. Read more
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for remarks aimed at Prophet
The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Mohammed. Read more
AAP forcing BJP to revise its 'Congress-mukt' strategy
As the Aam Admi Party (AAP) takes off the velvet glove to unsheath its iron fist at the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP), the strategic sagacity of its 'Congress-mukt Bharat' crusade - a country free of the Congress - is now being questioned from within, though still in hushed voices. Read more
Dalit girl thrashed, thrown out of Uttar Pradesh school for not wearing uniform
A Dalit girl allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head here for not wearing uniform, police said on Tuesday. Read more
In Pics | 10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram in 2022
Take a look at the top 10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram for 2022. See pics
Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India
Apple Incplans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated. Read more
Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammed
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chiefRajThackerayon Tuesday supported suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Read more
Union Minister Ajay Mishra calls Rakesh Tikait 'do kaudi ka aadmi', says 'dogs bark'
Facing demand for his resignation over the alleged involvement of his son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said he is not answerable to people like Rakesh Tikait and called the farmer leader "do kaudi ka aadmi" or a second rate person. Read more
AAP claims MLAs offered Rs 5 crore to leave party, join BJP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)on Tuesday again called out the BJP for trying to break the party. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwajclaimed that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 5 crore to leave the party and join the BJP. Read more
Muslim girls can marry without parents' consent on attaining puberty: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court said that as per Mohammedan Law, a girl who has attained the age of puberty could marry without consent of her parents and has a right to reside with her husband even when she is less than 18 years of age and thus, otherwise a minor. Read more