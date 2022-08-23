DH Evening Brief: Adani to acquire NDTV news channels in major media bet; BJP suspends Telangana MLA for remarks on Prophet

  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 19:09 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    Adani set to acquire NDTV news channels in major media bet

    Adani Group said on Tuesday its media unit will buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television, one of nation's most popular, in the most high-profile bet by billionaire Gautam Adani in the vibrant media sector. Read more

  •  

    BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for remarks aimed at Prophet

    The BJP on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for his controversial remarks aimed at the Prophet Mohammed. Read more

  •  

    AAP forcing BJP to revise its 'Congress-mukt' strategy

    As the Aam Admi Party (AAP) takes off the velvet glove to unsheath its iron fist at the Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP), the strategic sagacity of its 'Congress-mukt Bharat' crusade - a country free of the Congress - is now being questioned from within, though still in hushed voices. Read more

  •  

    Dalit girl thrashed, thrown out of Uttar Pradesh school for not wearing uniform

    A Dalit girl allegedly faced casteist slurs, was beaten up and thrown out of her school by a former village head here for not wearing uniform, police said on Tuesday. Read more

  •  

    In Pics | 10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram in 2022

    Take a look at the top 10 highest-paid celebrities on Instagram for 2022. See pics

  •  

    Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India

    Apple Incplans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, narrowing the gap between the two countries but not closing it completely as some had anticipated. Read more

  •  

    Raj Thackeray backs Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammed

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chiefRajThackerayon Tuesday supported suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Read more

  •  

    Union Minister Ajay Mishra calls Rakesh Tikait 'do kaudi ka aadmi', says 'dogs bark'

    Facing demand for his resignation over the alleged involvement of his son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said he is not answerable to people like Rakesh Tikait and called the farmer leader "do kaudi ka aadmi" or a second rate person. Read more

  •  

    AAP claims MLAs offered Rs 5 crore to leave party, join BJP

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)on Tuesday again called out the BJP for trying to break the party. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwajclaimed that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 5 crore to leave the party and join the BJP. Read more

  •  

    Muslim girls can marry without parents' consent on attaining puberty: Delhi HC

    The Delhi High Court said that as per Mohammedan Law, a girl who has attained the age of puberty could marry without consent of her parents and has a right to reside with her husband even when she is less than 18 years of age and thus, otherwise a minor. Read more