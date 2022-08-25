DH Evening Brief: BJP offered Rs 800 cr to 40 MLAs, alleges AAP; Congress presidential poll likely to be deferred
DH Evening Brief: BJP offered Rs 800 cr to 40 MLAs, alleges AAP; Congress presidential poll likely to be deferred
updated: Aug 25 2022, 18:04 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
BJP offered Rs 800 cr to 40 MLAs, alleges AAP; Kejriwal dubs 'Operation Lotus' a failure
Scaling up the fight, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday alleged that BJP offered a total of Rs 800 crore to 40 of its MLAs to switch sides after a show of strength accounting for all its 62 lawmakers amid speculation that around a dozen of them were untraceable.
Congress presidential poll likely to be deferred by few weeks
The election for Congress president is likely to be postponed for a few weeks, sources said on Thursday, and the final schedule will be decided in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled on August 28.
After AAP visit to Raj Ghat against 'Operation Lotus', BJP says it will 'purify' memorial with Ganga Jal
The BJP on Thursday claimed that the AAP leaders' visit to Raj Ghat was part of their theatrics to divert people's attention from the controversy surrounding the liquor policy and said its workers will sprinkle 'Ganga Jal' on Mahatma Gandhi's memorial to "purify" it.
The new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), being shaped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and trusted lieutenant Home Minister Amit Shah, neither forgives nor forgets. This is reiterated by the decision to drop senior leader Nitin Gadkari from the party's Parliamentary Board, and its Central Election Committee regardless of how the move is read.
Soren mining lease: Political temperatures soar in Jharkhand as ruling camp, Oppn wait for EC opinion
Political temperatures have risen in Jharkhand as the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance and the opposition BJP keenly waits for Governor Ramesh Bais to return to the state and inform them about the Election Commission’s opinion on a plea seeking Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as an MLA for allegedly violating electoral law.
India hiring not impacted amid high global inflation, job market sees 29% rise
Despite fears of rising inflation globally, Indian jobseekers are not adversely affected as far as their livelihood and expenses are concerned, with six in ten jobseekers saying they have not been impacted much, a report showed on Thursday.
Karnataka HC passes interim order of status quo on Idgah Maidan
The Karnataka High court Thursday passed an interim order of status quo with respect to Idgah Maidan. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar directed the state government and the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (Wakf Board) to use the property only as a playground and for offering prayers on Ramzan and Bakrid.
Sonali Phogat case: Autopsy indicates multiple injuries on body; murder charge pressed against two associates
The Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat soon after an autopsy was conducted on her body.
Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri, three terrorists killed
Three terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
