DH Evening Brief: August 26, 2021

'Kabul airport blast kills at least 13, including children'
An explosion outsideKabulairportkilled at least 13 people, including children, and wounded many Taliban guards, a Taliban official told Reuters. Read more
Sexual act between husband and wife not rape even if by force or against her wish: Chhattisgarh HC
The Chhattisgarh High Court did away with charges of marital rape against a man after it observed that any sexual act between a legally wedded couple does not amount to rape even if the act was against the wishes of the wife. Read more
Mysuru gang-rape: Rapists recorded the crime, demanded money
The miscreants had made a video of their act of sexual assault of the college girl and demanded Rs 3 lakh for not making it 'viral' on social media, police sources said on Thursday. Read more
DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft after 2.5 years
India's aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday lifted the ban onBoeing737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years. Read more
BBMP forcibly testing vaccinated people in Bengaluru
The city has been testing between 52,000 and 63,000 people daily but sources said the high numbers were due to municipal staffers forcibly testing people who come to get vaccinated at some of the government centres. Read more
SC gets 9 new judges, Justice Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
Nine new judges, including three women, were on Thursday appointed to the Supreme Court, making Justice B V Nagarathna in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027. Read more
Congress is trying to rape me: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra landed in a controversy after saying that the "Congress was trying to rape" him over the Mysuru gang-rape incident. Read more
In Pics: Taliban display 'special forces' in new avatar
The Taliban has been showing off its own "special forces" on social media with "soldiers" in new uniforms equipped with looted American equipment who contrasts sharply with the image of the usual Afghan insurgent. Here are some pictures of Taliban fighters in a new avatar: See pics
BBMP allows all business establishments to operate, but with certain conditions
After months of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic, commercial establishments in the city will see the light of the day as the Bengaluru civic body permitted them to operate with several riders, including testing at regular intervals and vaccination of the staff. Read more
Don't use my name to further propaganda and dirty agenda: Neeraj Chopra
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Thursday said he was pained by the controversy surrounding his comments on Pakistani Arshad Nadeem using his javelin during the Tokyo Games and called the entire furore "propaganda aimed at pushing a dirty agenda." Read more
Centre eases rules of using drones, slashes fees, number of approvals
Government on Thursday unveiled new rules that provide for ease of using drones in India by abolishing certain approvals required, bringing down the number of forms from 25 to five and reducing entry barriers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it will open up "new possibilities" for innovation and business in the country. Read more
BBMP allows all business establishments to operate, but with certain conditions
After months of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic, commercial establishments in the city will see the light of the day as the Bengaluru civic body permitted them to operate with several riders, including testing at regular intervals and vaccination of the staff. Read more
Facebook considering forming an election commission
Facebook has approached academics and policy experts about forming a commission to advise it on global election-related matters, said five people with knowledge of the discussions, a move that would allow the social network to shift some of its political decision-making to an advisory body. Read more
'Kabul airport blast kills at least 13, including children'
An explosion outsideKabulairportkilled at least 13 people, including children, and wounded many Taliban guards, a Taliban official told Reuters. Read more
Sexual act between husband and wife not rape even if by force or against her wish: Chhattisgarh HC
The Chhattisgarh High Court did away with charges of marital rape against a man after it observed that any sexual act between a legally wedded couple does not amount to rape even if the act was against the wishes of the wife. Read more
Mysuru gang-rape: Rapists recorded the crime, demanded money
The miscreants had made a video of their act of sexual assault of the college girl and demanded Rs 3 lakh for not making it 'viral' on social media, police sources said on Thursday. Read more
DGCA lifts ban on Boeing 737 Max aircraft after 2.5 years
India's aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday lifted the ban onBoeing737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years. Read more
BBMP forcibly testing vaccinated people in Bengaluru
The city has been testing between 52,000 and 63,000 people daily but sources said the high numbers were due to municipal staffers forcibly testing people who come to get vaccinated at some of the government centres. Read more
SC gets 9 new judges, Justice Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
Nine new judges, including three women, were on Thursday appointed to the Supreme Court, making Justice B V Nagarathna in line to be the first woman Chief Justice of India (CJI) in September 2027. Read more
Congress is trying to rape me: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra landed in a controversy after saying that the "Congress was trying to rape" him over the Mysuru gang-rape incident. Read more
In Pics: Taliban display 'special forces' in new avatar
The Taliban has been showing off its own "special forces" on social media with "soldiers" in new uniforms equipped with looted American equipment who contrasts sharply with the image of the usual Afghan insurgent. Here are some pictures of Taliban fighters in a new avatar: See pics
BBMP allows all business establishments to operate, but with certain conditions
After months of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic, commercial establishments in the city will see the light of the day as the Bengaluru civic body permitted them to operate with several riders, including testing at regular intervals and vaccination of the staff. Read more
Don't use my name to further propaganda and dirty agenda: Neeraj Chopra
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Thursday said he was pained by the controversy surrounding his comments on Pakistani Arshad Nadeem using his javelin during the Tokyo Games and called the entire furore "propaganda aimed at pushing a dirty agenda." Read more
Centre eases rules of using drones, slashes fees, number of approvals
Government on Thursday unveiled new rules that provide for ease of using drones in India by abolishing certain approvals required, bringing down the number of forms from 25 to five and reducing entry barriers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it will open up "new possibilities" for innovation and business in the country. Read more
BBMP allows all business establishments to operate, but with certain conditions
After months of closure due to Covid-19 pandemic, commercial establishments in the city will see the light of the day as the Bengaluru civic body permitted them to operate with several riders, including testing at regular intervals and vaccination of the staff. Read more
Facebook considering forming an election commission
Facebook has approached academics and policy experts about forming a commission to advise it on global election-related matters, said five people with knowledge of the discussions, a move that would allow the social network to shift some of its political decision-making to an advisory body. Read more