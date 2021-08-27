DH Evening Brief: August 27, 2021

Here are the top headlines this evening.
    Pakistan, India should sit together to resolve outstanding issues: Taliban on Kashmir

    In his first comments on Kashmir, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has said that Pakistan and India should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues because both are neighbours and their interests are linked to each other. Read more

    HDK bats for encounter killing of Mysuru gang-rape accused

    Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday suggested that the police should shoot and kill those who gang-raped a student in Mysuru, citing the example of what the Hyderabad police did two years ago. Read more

    DH Deciphers | What the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan means for India

    The Taliban has defeated the United States and the government propped up by it in Afghanistan after a 20-year-long guerrilla war. Most analysts had predicted the Taliban’s victory after American withdrawal but have been stunned by the speed with which it occurred. Read more

    What's in a name? Ahead of UP polls, Yogi government to embark on a name-changing spree

    Expecting to gain electoral mileage in the state before the next assembly polls due in less than seven months, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to change the names of around half a dozen districts following demands by saffron outfits. Read more

    Sidhu says will give 'befitting reply' if Congress doesn't allow him to take decisions

    The rumblings in Punjab Congress was louder on Friday with state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu daring his party's central leadership to face "befitting reply" if he is not given the freedom to take decisions, as his controversial adviser Malvinder Singh Mali was made to step down following his comments on Kashmir. Read more

    Bengaluru doctors find early-stage lung cancer in patients screened for Covid

    Covid patients who are sent for HRCT (High-resolution CT) scans are fortuitously learning about their early-stage lung cancers and tumours, enabling them to get timely treatment. Read more