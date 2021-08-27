DH Evening Brief: August 27, 2021

Pakistan, India should sit together to resolve outstanding issues: Taliban on Kashmir
In his first comments on Kashmir, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has said that Pakistan and India should sit together to resolve all their outstanding issues because both are neighbours and their interests are linked to each other. Read more
HDK bats for encounter killing of Mysuru gang-rape accused
Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday suggested that the police should shoot and kill those who gang-raped a student in Mysuru, citing the example of what the Hyderabad police did two years ago. Read more
DH Deciphers | What the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan means for India
The Taliban has defeated the United States and the government propped up by it in Afghanistan after a 20-year-long guerrilla war. Most analysts had predicted the Taliban’s victory after American withdrawal but have been stunned by the speed with which it occurred. Read more
What's in a name? Ahead of UP polls, Yogi government to embark on a name-changing spree
Expecting to gain electoral mileage in the state before the next assembly polls due in less than seven months, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to change the names of around half a dozen districts following demands by saffron outfits. Read more
Sidhu says will give 'befitting reply' if Congress doesn't allow him to take decisions
The rumblings in Punjab Congress was louder on Friday with state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu daring his party's central leadership to face "befitting reply" if he is not given the freedom to take decisions, as his controversial adviser Malvinder Singh Mali was made to step down following his comments on Kashmir. Read more
Bengaluru doctors find early-stage lung cancer in patients screened for Covid
Covid patients who are sent for HRCT (High-resolution CT) scans are fortuitously learning about their early-stage lung cancers and tumours, enabling them to get timely treatment. Read more
