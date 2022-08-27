DH Evening Brief: Jharkhand crisis deepens as CM, MLAs depart in buses; Decision on Congress prez poll tomorrow
DH Evening Brief: Jharkhand crisis deepens as CM, MLAs depart in buses; Decision on Congress prez poll tomorrow
updated: Aug 27 2022, 18:13 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Jharkhand political crisis deepens: CM Soren, ruling MLAs leave in three buses
Amid the deepening political crisis in Jharkhand due to the uncertainty over Chief Minister Hemant Soren's fate as an MLA, Soren and ruling legislators were seen leaving for some unknown destination on three buses.
The three buses were occupied by the legislators of the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition and guarded by security personnel.
Mukesh Ambani's succession, spinoffs in focus at Reliance's investor meet
Reliance Industries Ltd.’s investors will be looking for insight on Monday around the company’s 5G rollout, how he plans to unlock the value of his telecom and retail units through separate listings, and when and how his children will take over the reins.
Hemant Soren: From Jharkhand’s youngest CM to a seasoned politician
Not the first choice of his father Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Shibu Soren for inheriting his political legacy, Hemant Soren was groomed in politics after his elder brother Durga Soren died of suspected kidney failure in 2009.
CWC to decide on Congress Presidential polls on August 28 amid rumblings over Azad’s resignation
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will meet on Sunday afternoon to decide on the schedule for election of party president, amid rumblings over the resignation of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and speculation about the next course of action by another G-23 leader Anand Sharma.
Chinese Ship Wuan Yang 5 docked for seven days in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, despite objections from India and the United States. Sumit Pande explains what this means for India and its place among its neighbours in South Asia.
Sonali Phogat case: Court remands two accused to police custody for 10 days
A court in Goa on Saturday remanded two accused arrested in the murder case of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat in police custody for ten days.
Ghulam Nabi Azad to launch own party, set up J&K unit within fortnight, says aide
Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is all set to launch his own party and its first unit would come up in Jammu and Kashmir within a fortnight, his close confidant G M Saroori said on Saturday.
I was faking intensity, says 'mentally down' Kohli having not touched bat for month
The prolonged lean patch did take a toll on Virat Kohli's "mental health" as the former India captain admitted to not having touched the bat during the month-long break prior to Asia Cup.
How the Chinese 'spy' ship challenged India
Chinese Ship Wuan Yang 5 docked for seven days in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, despite objections from India and the United States. Sumit Pande explains what this means for India and its place among its neighbours in South Asia.