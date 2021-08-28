DH Evening Brief: August 28, 2021

The Mysuru City Police have successfully nabbed five of six accused in connection with a case related to robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill. Read more
Covid recovered persons may need just one Covaxin dose
A single dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin inpreviously Covid-19-infected individuals elicits a similar antibody response as obtained with two doses of the vaccineinthose without a previous history of the disease, according to an ICMR study. Read more
Impose restrictions, if needed, to tackle crowd during festival season: Centre to states
The Centre on Saturday asked states to impose local restrictions, if required, to tackle large gatherings during the upcoming festival season while warning that enforcement of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks are on the decrease. Read more
In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world
Here's a look at the top ten world’s most in-demand actors according to a survey conducted by Parrot Analytics.The company has used a new analytics method, Talent Demand, to provide a new way to evaluate individual actors, athletes, musicians and more based on their global or country-specific audience demand. See pics
Kabul attacks embarrassment for Taliban
The responsibility of the two suicide bombings at Kabul airport on August 26, which resulted in the death of 13 US marines, over 100 Afghan soldiers, several Taliban and injuries to a large number of persons, hasbeen claimed by the Islamic State Khorasan (ISK), a regionalaffiliate of the Islamic State (IS). That these attacks occurred despite aprior warning by the US agencies indicate diminution in the USintelligence and military capabilities and tenuous control of theTaliban fighters on the ground in Kabul, despite manning numerouscheckpoints. Read more
Robinson blows away India as England win 3rd Test by innings and 76 runs
Pacer Ollie Robinson engineered a middle-order collapse with the second new ball as England completed a facile innings and 76 run victory against India on the fourth day of the third Test, here on Saturday. Read more
Man stitches wife's private parts over suspected infidelity
Suspecting his wife of infidelity, a 55-year-old man allegedly stitched her private parts in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Raila village under Mada police station area, around 30 km from the district headquarters, on August 24, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anil Sonkar said. Read more
ED summons Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira in a money laundering case which is linked to an alleged coal scam. ED sources said that both have been summoned for questioning in Delhi. Read more
DH Deciphers | What is a hair follicle test? Does it convulsively prove illicit drug use?
On August 24, the Karnataka government announced the results of tests conducted on two Kannada actresses and four other celebrities in the Sandalwood drugs scandal that broke out last year. All of them were found to have consumed illicit drugs, according to the test report. Read more
Mysore varsity circular imposing curbs on movement of girls withdrawn
The circular of the University of Mysore imposing curbs on movement of girl students alone on its Manasagangotri campus after 6.30 pm has been withdrawn, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday. Read more
US airstrikes targeting IS-K 'planner' pushes Afghanistan airlift into final stage
The US conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Saturday, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into a fraught final stage with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport. Read more
Mysuru gang-rape case: Police arrest 5 accused
The Mysuru City Police have successfully nabbed five of six accused in connection with a case related to robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill. Read more
Covid recovered persons may need just one Covaxin dose
A single dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin inpreviously Covid-19-infected individuals elicits a similar antibody response as obtained with two doses of the vaccineinthose without a previous history of the disease, according to an ICMR study. Read more
Impose restrictions, if needed, to tackle crowd during festival season: Centre to states
The Centre on Saturday asked states to impose local restrictions, if required, to tackle large gatherings during the upcoming festival season while warning that enforcement of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks are on the decrease. Read more
In Pics | Top 10 most in-demand actors in the world
Here's a look at the top ten world’s most in-demand actors according to a survey conducted by Parrot Analytics.The company has used a new analytics method, Talent Demand, to provide a new way to evaluate individual actors, athletes, musicians and more based on their global or country-specific audience demand. See pics
Kabul attacks embarrassment for Taliban
The responsibility of the two suicide bombings at Kabul airport on August 26, which resulted in the death of 13 US marines, over 100 Afghan soldiers, several Taliban and injuries to a large number of persons, hasbeen claimed by the Islamic State Khorasan (ISK), a regionalaffiliate of the Islamic State (IS). That these attacks occurred despite aprior warning by the US agencies indicate diminution in the USintelligence and military capabilities and tenuous control of theTaliban fighters on the ground in Kabul, despite manning numerouscheckpoints. Read more
Robinson blows away India as England win 3rd Test by innings and 76 runs
Pacer Ollie Robinson engineered a middle-order collapse with the second new ball as England completed a facile innings and 76 run victory against India on the fourth day of the third Test, here on Saturday. Read more
Man stitches wife's private parts over suspected infidelity
Suspecting his wife of infidelity, a 55-year-old man allegedly stitched her private parts in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Raila village under Mada police station area, around 30 km from the district headquarters, on August 24, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anil Sonkar said. Read more
ED summons Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira in a money laundering case which is linked to an alleged coal scam. ED sources said that both have been summoned for questioning in Delhi. Read more
DH Deciphers | What is a hair follicle test? Does it convulsively prove illicit drug use?
For the first time ever, police in Bengaluru haveused the hair follicle test to establish illicit drug use.
On August 24, the Karnataka government announced the results of tests conducted on two Kannada actresses and four other celebrities in the Sandalwood drugs scandal that broke out last year. All of them were found to have consumed illicit drugs, according to the test report. Read more
Mysore varsity circular imposing curbs on movement of girls withdrawn
The circular of the University of Mysore imposing curbs on movement of girl students alone on its Manasagangotri campus after 6.30 pm has been withdrawn, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday. Read more
US airstrikes targeting IS-K 'planner' pushes Afghanistan airlift into final stage
The US conducted a drone strike against an Islamic State target in Afghanistan on Saturday, as the airlift of those desperate to flee moved into a fraught final stage with fresh terror attack warnings and encroaching Taliban forces primed to take over Kabul airport. Read more