DH Evening Brief: Supertech towers razed to the ground in epic explosion; poll to pick Congress chief on Oct 17
DH Evening Brief: Supertech towers razed to the ground in epic explosion; poll to pick Congress chief on Oct 17
updated: Aug 28 2022, 17:53 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
After 9-year-long legal battle, Supertech twin towers turn to dust in 9 seconds
The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern-day engineering.
A captain with a new batting philosophy and a master batter standing at the crossroads, trying to reinvent himself, will aim to create a new narrative when India get ready to settle scores with Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match here on Sunday.
After natural calamity, Gujarat faced a period of conspiracies: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was a time when Gujarat was tackling a natural calamity and subsequently, "a period of conspiracies started to malign the state in the country and in the world, to stop investment". Without elaborating who was maligning and how, the prime minister said this did not deter the state.
Jharkhand crisis: BJP lashes out at Soren over his boat 'picnic' with MLAs
As the suspense over the fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren continues to raise the political temperatures in the state, the opposition BJP on Sunday lashed out at him over his "picnic" on a boat with MLAs at Latratu dam in Khunti district the day before.
Soaring attrition, employee cost overload deepens worry lines amid robust Q1 hiring by top IT cos
The net hiring by top Indian IT companies surpassed the 50,000-mark in the June quarter as deal flow continued from key markets but soaring attrition, margin pressures, HR cost overload and employee-related challenges have put the industry in a bind.
After 9-year-long legal battle, Supertech twin towers turn to dust in 9 seconds
The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern-day engineering.
Read more
Poll to pick Congress President to be held on October 17
The election to pick the president for the Congress party will be held on October 17 and counting of votes will take place on October 19.
Read more
All eyes on India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022
A captain with a new batting philosophy and a master batter standing at the crossroads, trying to reinvent himself, will aim to create a new narrative when India get ready to settle scores with Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match here on Sunday.
Read more
After natural calamity, Gujarat faced a period of conspiracies: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there was a time when Gujarat was tackling a natural calamity and subsequently, "a period of conspiracies started to malign the state in the country and in the world, to stop investment". Without elaborating who was maligning and how, the prime minister said this did not deter the state.
Read more
Jharkhand crisis: BJP lashes out at Soren over his boat 'picnic' with MLAs
As the suspense over the fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren continues to raise the political temperatures in the state, the opposition BJP on Sunday lashed out at him over his "picnic" on a boat with MLAs at Latratu dam in Khunti district the day before.
Read more
WATCH: Noida’s Supertech twin towers reduced to rubble
Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers were reduced to rubble on August 28. A cloud of dust engulfed the area after the demolition.
Watch video
Khadi for nation, polyester for flag: Opposition attacks Modi's 'doublespeak'
Senior Opposition leaders on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "doublespeak" on Khadi, saying his words and actions "never match".
Read more
Soaring attrition, employee cost overload deepens worry lines amid robust Q1 hiring by top IT cos
The net hiring by top Indian IT companies surpassed the 50,000-mark in the June quarter as deal flow continued from key markets but soaring attrition, margin pressures, HR cost overload and employee-related challenges have put the industry in a bind.
Read more