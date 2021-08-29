DH Evening Brief: August 29, 2021

Rocket blast in Kabul after US warns of more terror attacks
A suspected rocket blast inKabulSunday hours after US President Joe Biden warned of another terror attack added to frayed nerves in the capital as a massive airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans entered its last days. Read more
Haryana officer asked cops to 'crack heads' of farmers; to face action
A video surfaced of a civil officer of Haryana briefing the policemen in which he tells them to injure the farmers protesting against current BJP leaders. The incident received a lot of criticism, including from BJP MP Varun Gandhi. Read more
J&K cops cracking down on 'white-collar jihadis', term them 'worst terrorists'
The Jammu and Kashmir Police is cracking down on cyber terrorists, also known as "white-collar jihadis", as it feels that they are the "worst kind of terrorists" who remain anonymous but cause an "immeasurable" amount of damage and brainwashing of youngsters, officials said. Read more
Third medal for India in Paralympics
Discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men's F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal in Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.Both Bhavinaben Patel and Nishad Kumar had earlier won a silver each in women's singles table tennis class 4 and men's T47 high jump events respectively on Sunday. Read more
In Pics: Sneak peek into Railways' new economy AC 3-tier coaches
North Central Railway is all set to run the newly introduced 3 AC economy coaches from 6/9/21. Touted by the ministry to be “synonymous with the cheapest and best AC travel in the world" Train No. 02403 will run from Prayagraj to Jaipur. See pics
SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station
A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday. The delivery — due to arrive Monday — is the company's 23rd for NASA in just under a decade. Read more
Airtel board approves up to Rs 21,000 crore rights issue
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel's board on Sunday approved up to Rs 21,000 crore rights issue, according to a regulatory filing. The Board, which met to consider the company's capital raising plans, cleared rights issue price of Rs 535 per fully paid-up equity share, including a premium of Rs 530 per equity share. Read more
DGCA extends ban on international commercial flights till Sept 30
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India till September 30. Read more
India mapmaker powering Apple Maps, Amazon Alexa looks to IPO
MapmyIndia, a digital mapping company whose data powers Apple Inc.’s Maps and Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa in India, will file initial public offering documents as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with its plans. Read more
