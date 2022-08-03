DH Evening Brief: ED seals National Herald office; China warns airlines to avoid ‘danger zones’ around Taiwan
DH Evening Brief: ED seals National Herald office; China warns airlines to avoid ‘danger zones’ around Taiwan
updated: Aug 03 2022, 18:53 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Enforcement Directorate seals National Herald office in Delhi
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI) in the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, official sources said. Read more
China warns airlines to avoid ‘danger zones’ around Taiwan
China warned airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying in areas around Taiwan where it is conducting military exercises in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. Read more
Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill from Lok Sabha
The government on Wednesday withdrew the Data Protection Bill from the Lok Sabha. Read more
SC's suspension of sedition law: An incomplete win
In May this year, the Supreme Court ordered a pause on the operation of the law of sedition in India, pending a review by the Union government of the efficacy and necessity of the provision. Read more
Taiwan defiant as China readies military drills over Pelosi visit
Taiwan struck a defiant tone Wednesday as it hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a furious China gearing up for military exercises dangerously close to the island's shores in retaliation for the visit. Read more
Bengal cabinet rejig: Nine including Babul Supriyo take oath as ministers
Nine MLAs, including Babul Supriyo, took oath as ministers in WestBengalon Wednesday, in a major reshuffle of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet. Read more
Delhi Police didn’t allow search in capital: Bengal CID on Jharkhand MLAs cash seizure case
West Bengal Central Investigation Department (CID), on Monday, alleged that they were “stopped” by the Delhi Police from conducting a search in the national capital, despite having a court warrant. The West Bengal CID were in the national capital in connection with their investigation into thearrest of Jharkhand Congress MLAswith cash worth lakhs in the state. Read more
