DH Evening Brief: Muslim side moves SC after HC allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi; Oppn suggests ‘middle-path’ in RS over Manipur issue
updated: Aug 03 2023, 18:29 ist
Here are the top stories for the evening.
Masjid committee moves SC challenging Allahabad HC's Gyanvapi order, Hindu side files caveat
Muslim body Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court order permitting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at theGyanvapimosque.
Opposition suggests ‘middle-path’ in Rajya Sabha over Manipur issue
The search for a “middle-path” to break the logjam over the Manipur debate in Rajya Sabha on Thursday appeared moving forward with the Narendra Modi government agreeing "in principle" to a new formula suggested by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A that both forgo their present position and conduct the discussion on a motion.
Don't need to defend someone who has global recognition: Dhankhar on Kharge's 'defending PM' remark
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday came down heavily on the Congress for accusing him of defending the prime minister, saying he does not need to defend someone who has got global recognition and electoral mandates in 2014 and 2019.
Govt imposes import restrictions on laptops, tablets, computers to boost domestic manufacturing
The government on Thursday imposed import restrictions on laptops, tablets, and certain type of computers with immediate effect, a move that will curtail inbound shipments of these goods from countries like China and boost domestic manufacturing.
Smelly onions onboard possibly led to return of Sharjah flight to Kochi
A combination of "pungent" and "burning smell" inside anAir India Express flight forced about 175 passengers bound for Sharjah to return after takeofffrom Kochi. Read more
More trouble for BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh as NGT panel to probe illegal mining allegations
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action on a plea claiming illegal mining by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh in some villages of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.
Minor girl's burnt body recovered from brick kiln in Rajasthan's Bhilwara; locals allege rape and murder
The burnt body of a 14-year-old girl has been recovered from a brick kiln in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said. Locals alleged that the girl was raped before she was thrown into the kiln.
Morgan Stanley upgrades India to 'overweight', terms it top pick among emerging markets
Morgan Stanley has upgraded its view on Indian markets to "overweight" from "equal weight", citing easing valuations as compared to October 2022, when the global brokerage identified the onset of a new bull market in Asian and emerging market equities.
Seema Haider is all set to make her Bollywood debut, to play RAW agent in a movie
If reports are to be believed, onemight soon see Seema on the silver screen. Jani Firefox production house has approached her for a movie titledA Tailor Murder Story. The movie is based on the Kanhaiya murder case ofUdaipur. Seema will essay the role of a RAW agent in the movie.
