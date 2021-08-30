DH Evening Brief: August 30, 2021

Karnataka schools for classes 6-8 to start from September 6
The Karnataka government announced Monday that physical classes will start for classes 6 to 8 from September 6 with authorities relying on the ‘success’ of its earlier decision to reopen schools for classes9 to 12.Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that schools can start physical classes for classes6-8 in taluks where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 2 per cent. Read more
No cases against earlier crimes made us commit rape, Mysuru gang-rape accused tell cops
Shocking details are coming out in the investigation of the Mysuru gang-rape case. The accused, as per police sources, have told them that they were encouraged by the fact that after committing crimes, including molestations in Mysuru, no complaint was ever lodged against them by the victims. Read more
Javelin throwers lead athletics medal rush
Debutant Sumit Antil smashed his own world record multiple times for the F64 class gold, while veteran Devendra Jhajharia's F46 category silver cemented his status of beingIndia's greatest para-athlete as javelin throwers led the country's track-and-field medal rush at theParalympicshere on Monday. Read more
Viral fever, dengue claim 50 lives, including that of 40 children in Uttar Pradesh
As many as 50 people, mostly children, have died from viral feverand denguein some districts in Uttar Pradesh in the past few days. According to the reports, 40 children have died from viral fever and dengue in Firozabad district alone in the past six days. Read more
Google's push into India's retail banking is a threat to traditional lenders
Will banking meet the sorry fate of newspapers? With the tech industry creeping up on licensed deposit-taking institutions in India, it’s time to take the question seriously. Read more
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
A new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes Covid-19, has been detected in South Africa and many other countries globally which could be more transmissible and evade protection provided by vaccines, according to a study. Read more
Go Airlines gets Sebi nod for Rs 3,600 crore IPO
Budget carrier Go Airlines, which has rebranded itself as 'Go First', has received market regulator Sebi's go-ahead for an initial public offer worth Rs 3,600 crore. Read more
Who is the Taliban supreme leader?
In the days since taking power in Afghanistan, a wide range of Taliban figures have entered Kabul -- hardened commandos, armed madrassa students and greying leaders back from years of exile. There has been one major exception -- the group's supreme leader. Read more
Yogi renames towns to win Lucknow and has eyes on Delhi
For a long time, even after the advent of the multiplex age, for traditionalist producers and directors, there was just one formula for success in Bollywood. Pick up one suitable-to-your-pocket heroic-looking young man, identify an also-suitable-to-the-budget svelte actress, add an antagonistic father, put in a bit of personal sob-background, scatter a few songs through the length of the film, think of an ingenuous climactic sequence, and you had a winner in the hand unless of course, it had a pathetic script and shoddy direction. Read more
In Pics | Krishna Janmashtami celebrated across India
People thronged temples, dressed children in Lord Krishna's attire, and expressed devotion to idols of the Lord across the country on Monday to mark Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Hindu god Krishna. Many temples imposed curbs to avoid crowding amid fears of Covid-19 spread ahead of festivals. Read more
Can nations get refugees out of Afghanistan after Aug?
US President Joe Biden’s deadline of August 31 to complete US evacuation efforts from Afghanistan is fast approaching. And after last week’s bombing at the Kabul airport, the security situation for Afghans trying to flee the country has become even more perilous. Read more
RT-PCR test reports soon to be linked to Co-WIN to ease travel
In the latest move to make travelling easier for the citizens, the Government of India will soon link Covid-19 RT-PCR tests to the Co-WIN application to make the RT-PCR certificate digitally accessible. Read more
Tomato prices crash to Rs 4/kg amid supply glut in most growing states
Tomato prices in wholesale markets in most producing states have crashed to as low as Rs 4 per kg amid a supply glut, government data showed. Read more
