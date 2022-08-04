DH Evening Brief: China fires 'multiple' ballistic missiles during drills; Police warn Congress against August 5 protest
DH Evening Brief: China fires 'multiple' ballistic missiles during drills; Police warn Congress against August 5 protest
updated: Aug 04 2022, 19:16 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
China fired 'multiple' ballistic missiles during drills: Taiwan defence ministry
Chinese forces fired "multiple" ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan during Thursday's military drills, Taipei's defence ministry said, condemning what it described as "irrational actions that undermine regional peace".
Delhi Police warn Congress against protest, including PM house gherao, on August 5
Congress will go ahead with the 'gherao' of the Prime Minister's residence against price rise on Friday even as Delhi Police threatened to take legal action if leaders violated prohibitory orders imposed in New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar.
Sanjay Raut's wife summoned by ED in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued summons to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl land case.
EPFO pension scheme holders' data exposed online, claims security researcher
A Ukraine-based cybersecurity researcher and journalist has claimed that about 288 million personal records, containing the full name, bank account number and nominee information of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) holders in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), were exposed online before being taken off the Internet.
1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan opened to public after reclaiming from illegal occupants
A 1,200-year-old Hindu temple here in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province has been formally opened to the public after it was reclaimed from a Christian family following a lengthy court battle, according to a federal body.
Outgoing CJI Ramana recommends Justice Lalit as successor
Outgoing Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday recommended the name of senior most judge, Justice U U Lalit as his successor, paving the way for a direct appointee from the Bar to become the head of judiciary after 49 years.
China fired 'multiple' ballistic missiles during drills: Taiwan defence ministry
Chinese forces fired "multiple" ballistic missiles into waters around Taiwan during Thursday's military drills, Taipei's defence ministry said, condemning what it described as "irrational actions that undermine regional peace".
Read more
Delhi Police warn Congress against protest, including PM house gherao, on August 5
Congress will go ahead with the 'gherao' of the Prime Minister's residence against price rise on Friday even as Delhi Police threatened to take legal action if leaders violated prohibitory orders imposed in New Delhi district except for Jantar Mantar.
Read more
'Real' Shiv Sena: Relief for Uddhav Thackeray camp as SC asks EC not to decide on Eknath Shinde's plea for now
In a relief to Uddhav Thackeray's group, the Supreme Court on Thursday orally asked the Election Commission not to decide on a plea made by Eknath Shinde's group to recognise them as "real Shiv Sena".
Read more
Sanjay Raut's wife summoned by ED in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued summons to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to the Patra Chawl land case.
Read more
EPFO pension scheme holders' data exposed online, claims security researcher
A Ukraine-based cybersecurity researcher and journalist has claimed that about 288 million personal records, containing the full name, bank account number and nominee information of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) holders in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), were exposed online before being taken off the Internet.
Read more
1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pakistan opened to public after reclaiming from illegal occupants
A 1,200-year-old Hindu temple here in the capital of Pakistan's Punjab province has been formally opened to the public after it was reclaimed from a Christian family following a lengthy court battle, according to a federal body.
Read more
Why is China staging drills around Taiwan?
China is staging live-fire military drills in six self-declared zones surrounding Taiwan in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island Beijing claims as its own territory.
The following is a look at the issues surrounding the escalation of tensions.
Read more
Serial killings: Ban on male pillion riders during night in Dakshina Kannada soon
The Karnataka police department will impose a ban on male young pillion riders in Dakshina Kannada district during night time, announced ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar on Thursday.
Read more
Outgoing CJI Ramana recommends Justice Lalit as successor
Outgoing Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday recommended the name of senior most judge, Justice U U Lalit as his successor, paving the way for a direct appointee from the Bar to become the head of judiciary after 49 years.
Read more