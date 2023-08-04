DH Evening Brief: Rahul vows to fight for idea of India after SC relief; Top court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi
updated: Aug 04 2023, 19:38 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Will protect the idea of India, says Rahul after SC relief
After the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his "duty of protecting the idea of India remains the same and he would continue to do so."
Although the DGFT notice did not specify a reason behind the change in policy, the move is largely being seen as a push for the Centre's 'Made in India' scheme and a bid to reduce dependencies on China.
The Manipur Police on Friday said joint forces have conducted search operations in vulnerable and fringe areas of the strife-torn state and destroyed seven illegal bunkers after fresh violence broke out across various districts.
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC on PIL over I.N.D.I.A bloc name
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre, Election Commission of India, and 26 political parties on a petition seeking to restrain opposition parties from using the acronym I.N.D.I.A for their alliance.
Russia doubles 2023 defence budget as Ukraine war rages
Russia has doubled its 2023 defence spending target to more than $100 billion - a third of all public expenditure - a government document reviewed by Reuters showed, as the costs of the war in Ukraine spiral and place growing strain on Moscow's finances.
SC allows scientific survey at Gyanvapi mosque premises
The Supreme Court Friday allowed a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India at the Gyanvapi complex at Varanasi to ascertain if it was constructed on a pre-existing Hindu temple.
Hindi is national language, says SC in MACT case
1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler gets anticipatory bail
A Delhi court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Nitin Desai suicide case: FIR lodged against 5 persons
Raigad police in Maharashtra on Friday registered an offence against five persons including officials of ECL Finance and Edelweiss Group for alleged abetment of art director Nitin Desai's suicide.
Lok Sabha passes IIM Bill increasing President's powers
TheLok Sabha on Friday passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which entrusts the management accountability of the institutes with the President of India.
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik divorce subject of speculation again
The celebrity couple -- Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik -- has possibly separated if the recent activity on their social media accounts is any indication.
