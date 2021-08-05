DH Evening Brief: August 5, 2021

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins silver in men's 57 kg event
RaviDahiyaon Thursday became the second Indian wrestler to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games after he lost the men's freestyle 57kg title clash 4-7 to reigning world champion Zavur Uguev. Read more
In Pics: A thrilling match, a historic win: India's hockey team celebrate Olympic bronze medal
It took 41 years, but the dream of every Indian was finally realised today as the men's hockey team beat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Players whirlwind of emotions captured after their win against Germany. See pics
Another outbreak? Karnataka's Covid-19 reproduction rate crosses 1
Karnataka’s effective reproduction rate (Rt) of the novel coronavirus has crossed 1,indicating the beginning of another outbreak. According to epidemiologists and analysis run by the University of Michigan, the state’s effective R number is currently 1.13. If the Rt exceeds 1, each existing infection will cause more than one new infection, leading to an outbreak. Read more
Sex with woman on false promise of marriage is rape: Allahabad high court
In a significant decision, the Allahabad high court has said that sexual intercourse with a woman on the false promise of marriage isrape and stressed on the need for making law to deal with such cases. Read more
Govt buries retro tax; introduces Bill in Lok Sabha to withdraw demands on Cairn, Vodafone
The government on Thursday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha seeking to bury retrospective tax demands it had made on companies such as Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Group of UK.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha which seeks to withdraw tax demands made on indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to May 28, 2012. Read more
Hockey player's family abused with casteist slurs after semi-final loss at Tokyo Olympics
The family of Indian women's hockey team player Vandana Katariya allegedly faced ''casteist slurs'' from members of anupper caste after the team lost to Argentina in the semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics. Read more
'Serious charges': SC seeks Centre's stand on Pegasus
The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to seek the Union government's response on a batch of petitions seeking independent probe into the use of Israel's Pegasus spyware to snoop into phones of a cross section of people, including members of judiciary. Read more
Prashant Kishor quits as Punjab chief minister's principal advisor
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor Thursday resigned as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's principal advisor, saying he was taking "a temporary break from active role in public life". Read more
In compliance with Indian laws, will cooperate with ED notice: Flipkart
Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said the company is in compliance with Indian laws, including FDI regulations, and will cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate on the notice sent to the e-commerce major. Read more
Female Apple employee sent on leave after raising sexism concerns
A female Apple employee who tweeted about sexism and unsafe working conditions at the office said on Thursday that she has been asked by the company to go on indefinite administrative leave.According to senior engineering programme manager Ashley M. Gjovik, the Apple employee relations team had placed her on indefinite paid leave after she raised concerns about a hostile workplace. Read more
