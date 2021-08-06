DH Evening Brief: August 6, 2021

Indian, Chinese armies disengage from Gogra Point in Ladakh
After nearly 15 months of face-off, Indian and Chinese armies have completed the disengagement process in the Gogra friction point in eastern Ladakh and the ground situation has been restored to pre-standoff period, the Indian Army said on Friday. Read more
Karnataka: Schools for classes 9-12 to start from August 23, night curfew from 9 pm
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the resumption of high schools - Classes 9-12 - from August 23. The government also decided to impose a night curfew across the state starting 9 pm till 5 am everyday. At present, Karnataka has a night curfew daily that starts 10 pm to 5 am. It has now been advanced by an hour. Read more
Future Group-Reliance deal case: Big win for Amazon as Supreme Court rules in its favour
In a major boost for Amazon, the Supreme Court on Friday ruled in the favour of ecommerce giant Amazon in its dispute with Future Retail, by holding that Singapore's emergency arbitrator award is enforceable in Indian law. Read more
Johnson & Johnson seeks emergency approval for its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India
Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson on Friday said it has applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India. Earlier on Monday, the company had said that it remained committed to bringing its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to India and looks forward to ongoing discussions with the Indian government.
RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4% as expected
The central bank on Friday expectedly kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 4 per cent, as it chose to support economic revival over inflation. It also maintained an accommodative stance as the economy is yet to recover from the impact of the second Covid wave. Read more
Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th at Olympics after losing to Great Britain
The history-making Indian women's hockey team's dream of securing its maiden Olympic medal remained unfulfilled as it lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match at the ongoing Games. View gallery
Hopeful of launching Covovax for adults in October, Q1 2022 for children: SII CEO
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said he is hopeful that Covovax, another Covid-19 vaccine being manufactured by his company in India, will be launched in October for adults and for children by the first quarter of 2022. Read more
Lok Sabha passes bill to end all retrospective taxation
A bill that aims to end all retrospective taxation imposed on indirect transfer of Indian assets was passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday amidst continuous protests by opposition over the alleged snooping through the Pegasus spyware and other issues. Read more
Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia loses men's freestyle 65 kg semi-final, to play for bronze medal
Bajrang Punia's perennial leg-defence weakness came to haunt him at the big stage as he lost the men's freestyle 65kg semifinal to three-time world champion Haji Aliev here on Friday and he will now fight for bronze medal at the Olympic Games. Read more
