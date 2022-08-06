DH Evening Brief: JD(U)’s frayed ties with BJP under scanner; Apple may manufacture iPhone 14 in India
DH Evening Brief: JD(U)’s frayed ties with BJP under scanner; Apple may manufacture iPhone 14 in India
updated: Aug 06 2022, 18:32 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
JD(U)’s frayed ties with BJP under scanner
Ties between the BJP and its ally JD(U) have come under scanner following the latter’s top leadership asserting that the party is aiming at making a comeback as the largest political force in the state.
Apple may manufacture iPhone 14 in India along with China
India may manufacture Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 along with China as the US smartphone company is looking to mitigate geopolitical risks on supply efficiency by manufacturing its products outside China, an analyst has said.
Centre writes to Karnataka, 6 other states over rising Covid-19 cases
Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, the Centre has written to seven states, including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, asking them to step up vaccination and testing and renewed attention to ensuring Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.
The Indian Army is planning to use 5G services to boost frontline troops communication services that will be essential in a tactical battlefield area, sources in the defence establishment said on Saturday.
HPCL sees record loss of Rs 10K cr on fuel price freeze
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Saturday reported its highest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in the June quarter as a freeze on petrol and diesel price revision wiped away record refining margins.
FIR against Cong leaders for hurting public servants
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress party workers for allegedly obstructing and hurting police personnel during their protest march in the national capital, an official said on Saturday.
SC to interpret pregnancy termination law to include unmarried women
Having ruled that denying an unmarried woman the right to safe abortion violates her personal autonomy, the Supreme Court will now interpret the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and the related rules to see if unmarried women could be allowed to abort a 24-week pregnancy on medical advice.
Opinion | Centre's raid 'raj' and 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Maharashtra, Bengal, Delhi and Punjab send 108 LS MPs and have leaders who could halt BJP from repeating its 2019 performance in these states.
