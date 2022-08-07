DH Evening Brief: Democracy gasping for breath, says P Chidambaram; SpiceJet flyers walk on tarmac in Delhi
DH Evening Brief: Democracy gasping for breath, says P Chidambaram; SpiceJet flyers walk on tarmac in Delhi
updated: Aug 07 2022, 17:28 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Democracy gasping for breath: Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said he was veering to the conclusion that Parliament has become "dysfunctional" and alleged that democracy is "gasping for breath" in India with almost all institutions tamed, emasculated or captured.
45 mins, no bus: SpiceJet flyers walk on Delhi tarmac
A significant number of passengers who disembarked from SpiceJet's Hyderabad-Delhi flight on Saturday night had to walk on the airport's tarmac as the airline could not provide a bus for around 45 minutes to take them to the terminal, sources said.
India wins historic men's triple jump gold at CWG 2022
Eldhose Paul led India's historic 1-2 finish in men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games as he won a rare gold medal in track and field events and was followed by fellow Kerala athlete Abdulla Aboobacker here on Sunday.
Satellites no longer usable: ISRO on SSLV-D1 mission
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said the satellites onboard its maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle "are no longer usable" after the SSLV-D1 placed them in an elliptical orbit instead of a circular one.
Climate change making weather prediction difficult: IMD
Climate change has hampered the ability of forecasting agencies to accurately predict severe events and the India Meteorological Department is installing more radars and upgrading its high-performance computing system to meet the challenge, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said here.
Flight tracking websites irk billionaires and baddies
How to upset Russian freight companies, Elon Musk, Chinese authorities and Kylie Jenner in one go? Track their jets. Flight following websites and Twitter accounts offer real-time views of air traffic and sometimes major news like Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip but that exposure draws pushback ranging from complaints to gear seizures.
Debate, discuss and decide: Venkaiah Naidu's tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman
"Let the government propose, let the Opposition oppose and let the House dispose," is the only way forward in a democracy. The members should resort to the three-D mantra: discuss, debate and decide, and avoid the other 'D' - disruption, said M Venkaiah Naidu, the 13th Vice President of India, whose term is near its end.
Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas win gold at Commonwealth Games

