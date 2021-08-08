DH Evening Brief: August 8, 2021

A study by ICMR involving 98 people, 18 of whom had inadvertently received Covishield as first dose and Covaxin as the second in Uttar Pradesh, showed that combining these two Covid-19 vaccines elicited better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine. Read more
North Indian ex-CM likely to be Congress working president
As the Congress is contemplating a change in its setup, a serious churning within it is happening about an impending reshuffle at the General Secretary and state in-charges level. The party is also mulling the appointment of a working President to lessen the burden on Sonia Gandhi. Read more
Threat to human rights highest in police stations: CJI
Chief justice N V Ramana on Sunday expressed concern at custodial torture, saying the threat to human rights and bodily integrity are the highest in police stations and even the privileged are not spared third-degree treatment. Read more
In Pics | Clowns and propaganda: Best quotes of the Tokyo Games
An admirable sporting spirit has prevailed at the Tokyo Games, with athletes grateful for the chance to compete amid a global pandemic. But the ultra-competitive Olympians occasionally let the mask slip in the Games cauldron and here are a few quotes unlikely to appear on inspirational posters: See pics
NIA raids places linked to Bangladeshi human traffickers in Bengaluru
Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in Bengaluru in connection with a human trafficking case involving a group of Bangladeshi nationals and recovered incriminating documents, the agency said on Sunday. Read more
Terror outfits using religion as cover to avoid detection
Prajna Debnath, a resident of Dhaniakhali in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, went missing from her home in 2009. Ten years later, in 2019, she was arrested in Bangladesh. The police were surprised to find that she was no longer Prajna Debnath but had taken a new name — Ayesha Jannat Mohona. This meritorious student turned out to be an active member of the women's cell of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Read more
Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics
If people thought the Olympics are for the professional athletes, they are wrong. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. Read more
Now, get Covid-19 vaccine certificate on WhatsApp -- Here's how
The process of getting a certificate for Covid vaccination can be a little cumbersome at times. First, a person has to login to the Co-WINplatform, then select their name from the list of beneficiaries and then download the vaccine certificate. Read more
UK PM Boris Johnson threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter: Report
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have been furious over a letter being leaked to the media last week, which claimed his Chancellor Rishi Sunak had written to push for easier international Covid-19 travel norms ahead of a planned review. Read more
'Covaxin, Covishield combination gives better results'
A study by ICMR involving 98 people, 18 of whom had inadvertently received Covishield as first dose and Covaxin as the second in Uttar Pradesh, showed that combining these two Covid-19 vaccines elicited better immunogenicity than two doses of the same vaccine. Read more
North Indian ex-CM likely to be Congress working president
As the Congress is contemplating a change in its setup, a serious churning within it is happening about an impending reshuffle at the General Secretary and state in-charges level. The party is also mulling the appointment of a working President to lessen the burden on Sonia Gandhi. Read more
Threat to human rights highest in police stations: CJI
Chief justice N V Ramana on Sunday expressed concern at custodial torture, saying the threat to human rights and bodily integrity are the highest in police stations and even the privileged are not spared third-degree treatment. Read more
In Pics | Clowns and propaganda: Best quotes of the Tokyo Games
An admirable sporting spirit has prevailed at the Tokyo Games, with athletes grateful for the chance to compete amid a global pandemic. But the ultra-competitive Olympians occasionally let the mask slip in the Games cauldron and here are a few quotes unlikely to appear on inspirational posters: See pics
NIA raids places linked to Bangladeshi human traffickers in Bengaluru
Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches in Bengaluru in connection with a human trafficking case involving a group of Bangladeshi nationals and recovered incriminating documents, the agency said on Sunday. Read more
Terror outfits using religion as cover to avoid detection
Prajna Debnath, a resident of Dhaniakhali in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, went missing from her home in 2009. Ten years later, in 2019, she was arrested in Bangladesh. The police were surprised to find that she was no longer Prajna Debnath but had taken a new name — Ayesha Jannat Mohona. This meritorious student turned out to be an active member of the women's cell of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Read more
Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics
If people thought the Olympics are for the professional athletes, they are wrong. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. Read more
Now, get Covid-19 vaccine certificate on WhatsApp -- Here's how
The process of getting a certificate for Covid vaccination can be a little cumbersome at times. First, a person has to login to the Co-WINplatform, then select their name from the list of beneficiaries and then download the vaccine certificate. Read more
UK PM Boris Johnson threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter: Report
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have been furious over a letter being leaked to the media last week, which claimed his Chancellor Rishi Sunak had written to push for easier international Covid-19 travel norms ahead of a planned review. Read more