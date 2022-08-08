DH Evening Brief: Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win maiden CWG golds; RJD says ready to embrace JD(U) if Nitish breaks ranks with BJP
DH Evening Brief: Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win maiden CWG golds; RJD says ready to embrace JD(U) if Nitish breaks ranks with BJP
updated: Aug 08 2022, 18:29 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
P V Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win maiden CWG singles titles as India sweep singles competition
Superstar P V Sindhu and young gun Lakshya Sen lived up to expectations by grabbing gold medals as India swept the singles badminton competition at the Commonwealth Games for the first time, here on Monday.
Parliament adjourned sine die four days ahead of schedule
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the house sine die four days ahead of schedule saying that detailed statistics pertaining to the session will be circulated during the course by the Rajya Sabha secretariat. Lok Sabha has also adjourned sine die four days ahead of schedule.
No hope left in Supreme Court, sensitive cases assigned only to certain judges: Kapil Sibal
Rajya Sabha member and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal made scathing remarks against the present state of judicial systems in the country saying that he had "no hope left in the Supreme Court" and that sensitive cases were only being assigned to certain judges.
Atmosphere being created against free education, free treatment at govt hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday claimed an atmosphere is being created against free government welfare services by terming them freebies, rather than planning to strengthen them in the 75th year of independence.
Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Legislature to begin on August 10; Cabinet expansion likely
The much-awaited ministerial expansion of the month-old Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra appeared to be in sight, as the Monsoon Session of state legislature was expected to commence from Wednesday.
Venkaiah Naidu's one-liners that won hearts over the years
"Your one-liners are wit liners as well as win liners," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha as he bid him farewell. The prime minister lauded his command over language, wit and control.
IDFC, Indian Bank, Yes Bank put SpiceJet loans in high-risk category
Private lenders IDFC First Bank and Yes Bank and state-owned Indian Bank have put their loans to SpiceJet Ltd in the high-risk category, the latest setback for the airline, people with knowledge of the matter said.
