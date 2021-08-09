DH Evening Brief: August 9, 2021

Indian Ocean warming at faster pace, India to witness increased heat waves, flooding: IPCC Report
The Indian Ocean is warming at a higher rate than other oceans, the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said on Monday, with scientists warning that India will witness increased heat waves and flooding, which will be the irreversible effects of climate change. Read more
Foreign nationals now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in India
Foreign nationals residing in India are now eligible for vaccination in the country. Their passports will be considered as identity document for registration on Co-WIN portal. Read more
No transactions with Pegasus supplier NSO Group: Ministry of Defence
In the midst of the Pegasus snooping controversy, the defence ministry on Monday said it did not have any transaction with the NSO Group, which sells the spyware.NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance software company, has been under increasing attack following allegations that its Pegasus software was used for surveillance of phones of people in several countries, including India. Read more
Supreme Court denies to halt CCI probe against Amazon, Flipkart
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to halt an investigation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart, saying big organisations like them must voluntarily come forward for inquiry by the Competition Commission of India. Read more
8-yr-old Hindu boy becomes youngest person charged with blasphemy in Pakistan
An eight-year-old Hindu boy is being held in protective police custody in Pakistan after becoming the youngest person ever to be charged with blasphemy in the country, a media report said on Monday. Read more
UK HC allows Nirav Modi to appeal against extradition on depression, suicide risk grounds
A High Court judge in London on Monday granted fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi permission to appeal against a magistrates’ court order in favour of extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering before the Indian courts on mental health and human rights grounds. Read more
Karnataka SSLC 2021 exam results announced: State sees record pass percentage
The Karnataka state government on Monday announced the results of recently held SSLC (class 10) examination.99.9 per cent students have cleared the exams, according to Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh. Read more
Did LSTV, RSTV block Opposition protests from being broadcast?
As the government-Opposition logjam continues in the last leg of the Monsoon Session, parties critiquing the government over farm laws and the use of Pegasus have accused the Lok Sabha TV of not broadcasting their disruption. Read more
Do we remain silent even if our women are raped: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa
Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday lashed out: "Do we have to be silent even if our women are raped? Our cows are stolen and killed, and our youth assaulted and killed -- you want us to remain silent?" Read more
India considering sharp import tax cuts on Electric Vehicles after Tesla lobbying
India is considering slashing import duties on electric cars to as low as 40%, two senior government officials told Reuters, days after Tesla Inc's appeals for a cut polarised the country's auto industry.For imported electric vehicles (EVs) with a value of less than $40,000 - including the car's cost, insurance and freight - the government is discussing slashing the tax rate to 40% from 60% presently, the officials told Reuters. Read more
At UNSC, PM puts forward 5 principles to prepare roadmap for maritime security cooperation
Chairing a high-level United Nations Security Council open debate, Prime Minister NarendraModion Monday put forward five principles, including removing barriers for maritime trade and peaceful settlement of disputes, on the basis of which a global roadmap for maritime security cooperation can be prepared. Read more
