DH Evening Brief: Nitish Kumar stakes claim as 'Mahagathbandhan' CM in Bihar; no women in new Maharashtra Cabinet
updated: Aug 09 2022, 18:03 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Nitish Kumar splits with ally BJP for second time, stakes claim as CM of 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar
In a day of fast-moving political developments, Nitish Kumar twice met Governor Phagu Chauhan, first to hand in his resignation as NDA chief minister and then after being elected leader of the RJD-led `Mahagathbandhan’ to stake claim for the top job in Bihar.
Maharashtra Cabinet: 17 out of 18 former ministers take oath; no woman on the list
The much-delayed expansion of the 41-day-old Maharashtra ministry saw as many as 17 former ministers taking oath on Tuesday. Of the 18 ministers sworn in at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, only one has become a minister for the first time.
Opinion | Is India at risk of Chinese-style surveillance capitalism?
After five years of negotiations involving the government, tech companies and civil society activists, the world’s largest democracy is sending its debate on privacy back to the drawing board. The Indian government has junked the personal data protection bill, and decided to replace it with “a comprehensive legal framework.” If the current anarchy wasn’t bad enough, nobody knows what the revamped regime will contain — whether it will put individuals first, like in Europe, or promote vested commercial and party-state interests, like in China.
Now, leave WhatsApp groups discreetly, choose who can see you online
After months of testing, WhatsApp is bringing three new privacy features to the messenger app - allowing users to leave groups discreetly, the option to hide the online status and a 'screenshot blocking' option for View Once feature - which will be introduced with an update later this month.
Opinion | After 75 years, India's democracy, elections and representation not safe
Old habits, paternalism and the patriarchal order live on. Neither time nor education seems to change the inheritance of patriarchy. Even after 75 years of Independence, there is a wilful violation and deliberate encouragement to those who are determined to deny the basic foundational value of equal rights for all citizens.
Spiders seem to have REM-like sleep and may even dream
Jumping spiders discovered sleeping suspended on a silk line experience muscle twitches and eye movements similar to the REM sleep phase associated with dreaming in humans. Scientists revealed the eye movements by recording the sleep of baby spiders with translucent exoskeletons, revealing movement of the tubes that control the position of their retinas inside their heads.
Chamarajpet Idgah: Both sides claim victory after BBMP order
A pro-Hindu outfit on Monday called for demolishing the tower at the Chamarajpet Idgah, two days after the BBMP ordered that the disputed property would be brought under the ownership of the revenue department.
Taiwan FM says China using drills to 'prepare for invasion'
Taiwan's foreign minister said Tuesday that Beijing is using air and sea drills encircling the island to prepare for an invasion and to change the status quo in the Asia-Pacific region.
