DH Evening Brief | Centre may cut edible oil tax to cool price surge; Jignesh Mevani jailed for three months
updated: May 05 2022, 18:05 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Centre plans to cut taxes on edible oils to cool surging prices
The Centre is planning to cut taxes on some edible oils to cool the domestic market after the war in Ukraine and Indonesia’s ban on palm oil exports sent prices skyrocketing, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jignesh Mevani, nine others jailed for three months in unlawful assembly case
A local court in Mehsana Thursday sentenced independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and nine others to three months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each after holding them guilty in a criminal case registered in 2017 for taking out a rally without police permission.
Final order for Jammu and Kashmir delimitation signed
The three-member Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, on Thursday signed the final order on redrawing the assembly constituencies of the Union Territory, a day before its term was to end, officials said.
Four terrorists nabbed in Haryana's Karnal, arms & ammunition seized
Four suspected Pakistan linked terrorists on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives were nabbed in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from the vehicle they were travelling in, senior police officials said.
Ready to go to New Delhi for finalising cabinet expansion, says Bommai
Keeping up the suspense on whether his Cabinet will be expanded or reshuffled, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday that he is ready to go to New Delhi as soon as he hears from the BJP top brass.
Amit Shah should form panel to probe cause behind riots in 7 states 'if he has courage', says Gehlot
Claiming that riots happened in seven states on the lines of last month's Karauli violence, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah should form a panel to probe the root cause behind the clashes "if he has the courage".
Goa CM takes a swipe at Maharashtra's pride 'Alphonso', starts mango war
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant figuratively took a dig at the summer pride of Maharashtra, the Alphonso mango, by insisting that the mankurado mango, a native Goan variety, tastes better than its counterpart.
Speaking at an agriculture conference near Panaji, Sawant also said that the Goa government is making efforts to get a GI (Geographical Indication) tagging for the variety of mango, which is unique to Goa.
70% Indian workers feel burnt out as more colleagues quit in past year
Seven in 10 office workers in India are under increased pressure at work due to more and more colleagues resigning in the past year, the highest in any region, a new report showed on Wednesday.
Monotonous tasks are amplifying employee unhappiness and uncertainty and they would welcome new processes and technologies such as automation to allow them to focus on work that matters, according to the report by UiPath, an enterprise automation software company.
In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom
This year, Norway (1st) Denmark (2nd), Sweden (3rd) Estonia (4th) and Finland (5th) grabbed the top positions in the World Press Freedom Index, while North Korea remained at the bottom of the list of the 180 countries and territories ranked by the Reporters Without Borders.
Elon Musk secures over $7 billion funding from investors including Larry Ellison
Elon Musk has secured $7.14 billion in funding from a group of investors that includes Oracle Corp co-founder Larry Ellison to fund his $44 billion takeovers of social-media platform Twitter Inc, according to a filing on Thursday.
