DH Evening Brief: Dalit boy made to lick student's feet, why Ram Navami clashes are not surprising
updated: Apr 19 2022, 18:39 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Rise of communal clashes: Why no one should be surprised
How much divisiveness is too much? Are we nearing its endgame in India or has it become a self-fulfilling enterprise, a gift that keeps on giving, and the only possible way ahead is to crank up the hate even more so the haters can gorge on its poisoned fruit and glory in the chaos it has let loose?
Where will Ram Navami processions be held? In Pakistan? BJP leader asks
Union minister Giriraj Singh has alleged that the recent attacks on Ram Navami processions at a number of places across the country flew in the face of the "claims of Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb" (composite culture of India).
Scientists allay fears of new Covid-19 wave, say cases rising but focus on hospital admissions
Though Covid cases are rising in Delhi and its satellite towns, the focus should be on hospital admissions that have remained the same or changed just marginally, say several scientists, underscoring that the uptick is not an indication of a fourth wave in the country at this point.
Dalit boy in UP made to lick feet of peers in school, 8 held
Eight people have been arrested after aDalit boy was allegedly assaulted and made to lick the feet of an upper caste youth following a minor dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district.
Russia seeks medical equipment from India as war disrupts trade
Russia is seeking more medical equipment from India after sanctions and logistical logjams following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine have sharply reduced imports from Europe and China.
Going green: Army may soon have electric vehicles in its fleet
The Indian Army may adopt another shade of green with the phased introduction of electric vehicles to its fleet of tanks, trucks and jeeps running on fossil fuels.
Karnataka CM Bommai hints at recovering losses from culprits of Hubballi violence
Chief Minister B S Basavaraj Bommai hinted that the government would recover losses suffered due to violence in Hubballi from those who indulged in it, on the lines of the DJ Halli case.
