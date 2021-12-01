DH Evening Brief: December 1, 2021

'There is no UPA', says Mamata Banerjee after meeting Sharad Pawar
In a major political development, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday confirmed that there will be no alliance with the Congress.Mamata's statement came after meeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai. Read more
Omicron scare: Resumption of scheduled international flights from Dec 15 postponed
The government on Wednesday decided not to resume scheduled internationalflightsfrom December 15, less than a week after announcing the decision in the wake of rising concerns over the Covid variant Omicron. Read more
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai bats for Covid booster shot for frontline workers
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday stated that he would seek the Union Government's opinion and the status of scientific progress made in the issue of administering the booster dose of anti-Covid vaccine to health and frontline workers as experts in the State have expressed a favourable opinion in this regard. Read more
This entrepreneur paid $69.3 mn for an NFT so you can get it for free
Vignesh Sundaresan, also known as MetaKovan, spent $69.3 million on a Beeple non-fungible token earlier this year, but he’s not very possessive about it. The beauty of an NFT is that everyone gets to enjoy it, the Indian cryptocurrency entrepreneur and investor said in an interview withBloomberg News. In fact, he’d be happy if everyone downloaded a copy of “Everydays: the First 5000 Days.” Read more
Relief to Delhiites: Petrol now cheaper by Rs 8 a litre
The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to reduce the VAT on petrol, bringing down the price of the fuel in the city by about Rs 8 per litre, official sources said. Read more
Notable personalities who died in 2021 | In Pics
From movie stars to political stalwarts, here we take a look at the influential personalities who left us in 2021. See pics
November sees second highest GST collection at Rs 1.31 lakh crore
The Goods and Services Tax collection hit Rs 1.31 lakh crore in November, the second-highest since the new indirect tax regime was implemented over four years ago and indicating the government’s GST kitty may surpass the Budget estimates set at Rs 22.2 lakh crore for the current financial year. Read more
In a first in Madhya Pradesh, woman constable gets nod for sex change
A woman constable in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday got permission from the state home department for getting her sex changed to male, a senior official said. Read more
Case against Mark Zuckerberg over 'defamatory' post against Akhilesh Yadav
A case was registered against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and 49 others on the order of a court in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh over an alleged defamatory post against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, police said on Tuesday. Read more
Residents perform 'pothole puja' in Bengaluru
Residents of Bharathinagar, near Cox Town in central Bengaluru, staged a unique protest on Tuesday morning to highlight the poor condition of roads in their locality. Read more
