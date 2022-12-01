DH Evening Brief: Modi calls for end to war as India takes G20 presidency; Korean YouTuber harassed in Mumbai

Activists protest against student assault for waving Karnataka flag in Belagavi
Activists of Kannada organisations staged sit-in protest and blocked movement of traffic at RPD Circle, Tilakwadi on Thursday demanding action against police officials who allegedly assaulted a student for displaying Karnataka flag during a fest organised by KLS Gogte PU College on Wednesday evening.
Competition among Congress leaders to abuse me: PM Modi on 'Ravan' remark
After Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge described him as a "100-head Ravan" during an election rally in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday hit back, calling it an "insult to Gujarat and the Gujaratis". He said that "there is a competition among Congress leaders to use abusive words for him."
No proposal to open colleges for Muslim women: Bommai
Rejecting reports that the Karnataka government has given consent to the Wakf Board to open 10 colleges for Muslim women students in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said no such discussions have taken place at any level of his administration.
Gujarat's 'Moustache man' wants youth to grow moustache
Maganbhai Solankisaid if elected, he would appeal to the government of Gujarat to bring in a law to encourage the youth to grow moustache and will also raise the issues pertaining to the ex-service personnel.
Merhauli murder case: Aftab's narco test ends after 2 hours
Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Amin Poonawala underwent a narco analysis test for almost two hours at a Rohini hospital here on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation in the case, officials said.
PM Modi calls for end to war as India takes G20 presidency
India opened its G20 presidency on Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for an end to war, implicitly rebuking longstanding ally Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street
A video showing a woman YouTuber, reportedly from South Korea, being sexually harassed by a young man on a Mumbai street went viral on Wednesday night. Two have been arrested in the case.
Elon Musk warns Twitter users to 'prepare for follower drop'
Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Thursday warned users may see a drop in follower count as the platform has started "purging" spam and scam accounts.
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
Nearly 3.64 lakh educated and "semi-educated" youngsters had registered with employment exchanges across Gujarat till December 2021, according to state government data.
Delhi High Court notice to Shashi Tharoor in Sunanda Pushkar death case
The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Delhi Police's appeal against the Patiala House Court judgement in Sunanda Pushkar death case.
