DH Evening Brief: December 10, 2021

Coronavirus continuously evolving, surge in cases cannot be ruled out, says Centre
A declining trend in Covid-19 cases and deaths has been noted in the last few months, but as the virus is continuously evolving, the same may have an impact on transmission and surge in cases cannot be ruled out, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. Read more
CDS General Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours
CDS General Bipin Rawat was cremated in New Delhi on Friday with full military honours, including a 17-gun salute, two days after he and 12 others died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. Read more
Can't force paternity test on rape survivor's child: Allahabad HC
In a significant decision, the Allahabad High Court has said that a rape survivor can not be forced to put her child to a DNA test to ascertain its paternity. Read more
Modi bats for joint efforts to shape global norms for social media, cryptocurrencies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for united efforts to shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to "empower democracy, not to undermine it". Read more
CDS Rawat's death: Karnataka CM directs police to lodge FIR against those posting hate messages
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday came down heavily on people indulging in spreading hate and celebratory messages on social media in connection with the tragic death of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others in an army helicopter crash. Read more
Ola, Uber auto rides in Bengaluru will get costlier
Auto-rickshaws booked by Ola, Uber or other ride-hailing apps will be costlier from January 1 after the Union government imposes fiveper cent GST. Read more
Tesla's Elon Musk is 'thinking of' quitting his jobs and becoming influencer
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is "thinking of" leaving his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world's richest man tweeted on Thursday. Read more
What a Bollywood megastar means for women in India
Tens of millions of women havedisappeared from the workforcein India over the last decade. That’s before Covid-19worsened female employmentprospects by displacing another 6.7 million from their jobs. So how did India —which until the pandemic hitwas one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies —fail to increase women’s participation in line with that expansion? Read more
